Cairo (Etihad)





Egyptian experts and diplomats confirmed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the UAE, is a continuation of the path of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God bless their souls, in construction, reconstruction and development. comprehensive.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, they expressed their confidence that the UAE will witness, under the presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, more achievements and successes in various political, economic and social fields, and that he will be the best successor to the best predecessor, in light of the stability of the state’s approach to emphasizing On preserving the gains, and achieving more of them, stressing that he is a politician and statesman of a unique style.

They praised the official and popular acceptance enjoyed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the great appreciation that leaders and heads of state of the world have for His Highness, and his strong and direct relations with them, stressing that these matters pave the way for His Highness to carry out his responsibilities in the fullest and best way.

Statesman

Ambassador Ahmed Hajjaj, the former assistant foreign minister of Egypt, said in statements to Al-Ittihad that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is a statesman who has all the ingredients, experiences and competence that make him able to continue the development process of the Emirates, whether on the The political, economic, or social level, stressing that he is the best successor to the best predecessor.

The Egyptian diplomat said that the UAE is now entering an important and new stage in its history, with clear indications of the continuation of the process of construction and development under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, after the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, established And after him, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God rest his soul, the foundations of the state on solid foundations and principles, which made it occupy a prominent regional and international position, and it has good and strong relations with all regional and international parties, and thus the UAE is moving on the same path in the new era.

Hajjaj added, “Throughout the past two decades, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, was one of the reasons for the successes and achievements of the UAE at various levels, and he strongly participated in putting the country on the global map, which made it an effective regional and international member in the various issues and events, and therefore he can build on these experiences and competencies he gained over the past years, and add more achievements to them, which ultimately serves the interests of the UAE and its people.”

good wisdom

In turn, political analyst Dr. Mukhtar Ghobashi, Vice-President of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies, confirmed to Al-Ittihad that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, enjoys wisdom, political wisdom and rational leadership, as well as a network of strong and balanced relations in various The active parties in the international community, and he has employed these positive capabilities in serving the interests of his country over the past years, and thus assumes the responsibility of governing with a broad background of political, economic and diplomatic experiences, which enables him to build and add to what the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God rest his soul, built. And what he left of a great political, economic and social legacy.

Ghobashi pointed out that “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumes the helm of power in the UAE in light of a surge of successes and achievements at all levels. He has contributed to their achievement, and these achievements will certainly increase, and His Highness is working on their continuity, especially since the Emirates began the fifty-year stage.” The second is in light of the existence of a comprehensive development vision to be achieved during the next fifty years.”

He added: “The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God rest his soul, passed away, leaving the UAE as a strong and modern country based on solid political and military foundations, and enjoying a stable economic situation. It has made many tangible strides in the field of diversifying sources of income, and all these things make His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues the comprehensive development process, based on solid ground, and raises the status and name of the UAE at all levels.

popular acceptance

For her part, Dr. Nourhan Al-Sheikh, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University, described His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, as “one of the most prominent Arab leaders known for their competence and multiple experiences, which confirms that the UAE will continue its path towards Construction and development in various political, economic and social fields, and His Highness assumes responsibility during an important historical period in the Arab region and the world.”

Dr. Nourhan confirmed to Al-Ittihad that “the UAE is a pivotal country in the Middle East, strong and stable, based on well-established foundations and principles since its establishment, and has development plans and general visions for the next fifty years, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will continue the path of his predecessor in preserving on the state’s gains, and the implementation of new future plans.”

She said, “The great popular acceptance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the support and support of the sheikhs and rulers of the Emirates are all things that support the continuation of the march in the best and best way, and we do not forget here also the great appreciation that leaders and heads of countries have for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which would consolidate the position of the UAE in the international community to continue its effective role in regional and international issues.