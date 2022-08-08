Russian Embassy: Diplomats seek a telephone conversation with Vinnik, convicted in the US

Russian diplomats are seeking a telephone conversation with compatriot Alexander Vinnik, who is on trial in the United States after being extradited from Greece. Attempts to phone a Russian were told at the Russian Embassy in Washington, reports RIA News.

The representative of the embassy stressed that the diplomatic mission will provide Vinnik with the necessary consular and legal assistance. According to the US authorities, the Russian is being held in the Santa Rita prison in California. His trial is taking place in San Francisco.

Alexander Vinnik was taken from Greece to Boston on a private plane and then transported to San Francisco, where he faces up to 50 years in prison. According to his relatives, “everything happened and was framed as a kidnapping.” In the US, he appeared before the court.

Vinnik was arrested in the summer of 2017, three years later he was extradited to France, where he became a suspect in identity theft and extortion. The state prosecutor asked to imprison the Russian for 10 years, but the court in Paris eventually gave the Russian 5 years in prison. After the verdict was announced, American representatives filed a request for Vinnik’s extradition to the United States, where a similar charge had already been brought against him and a large fine had been imposed.