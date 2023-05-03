expectations were high. for weeks, the Colombian government had promoted the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Bogotaof the delegations of the Government and opposition of Venezuela along with those of more than 10 countries.

It was, as the administration of Gustavo Petro suggested, of the reactivation of the frozen negotiations five months ago at the dialogue table established in Mexico City.

On November 26 in the Mexican capital, the opponents of Nicolás Maduro (integrated into the so-called Unitary Platform) had agreed with the regime to create an investment fund to allow the importation of food, medicine and hospital equipment to Venezuela, the which would be administered by a joint committee and the United Nations. The money would come from frozen international accounts.

However, the activation of the fund was left to see, since the United States, which controls a large part of these resources, he expected clear signals from Caracas for the definition of an electoral schedule. But, in turn, Maduro demanded the dismantling of economic sanctions against his government, to define said calendar. Hence, the Bogotá summit was called upon to unblock the process.

Expectations revolved around the role of President Petrowho had held previous meetings with Maduro and, days before the summit, was at the White House speaking with his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia.

It seemed clear that the Colombian president had obtained enough support for Biden to guarantee the success of the Bogotá meeting and score a victory.

On Thursday, April 20, after the meeting in the Oval Office, Petro looked optimistic. In dialogue with the journalists who were covering his visit to Washington, he assured that the summit would seek to “establish the minimums of a great agreement that guarantees not only elections, the lifting of sanctions, but also normality in the lives of all political actors” in Venezuela. .

But, at the end of the meeting in Bogotá, there was not even a hint of progress. Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva read, alone, a statement that basically repeated the same thing that had been mentioned five months before in Mexico.

In Leyva’s words, the parties agreed to work on a schedule for “free, transparent elections and with full guarantees for all Venezuelan actors,” which would go “in parallel with the lifting of the various sanctions.” The same goals to achieve for months, but nothing concrete.

After the meeting in Bogotá, there was no defined date for the electoral schedule or for the start of the lifting of sanctions. There was not even a joint statement by the parties. And as for the social investment fund, it was barely mentioned. The minimum agreement that Petro spoke of never appeared.

In this way, the bad omen that appeared a day before when Juan Guaidó, the former interim president of Venezuela recognized for almost four years by more than 50 countries, crossed the border into Colombia to, according to him, “escape” imminent arrest, was fulfilled.

The Petro government proceeded to deport him to Miami, after arranging that step with the US, by accusing it of wanting to sabotage the summit. After the meeting ended, it became clear that sabotage was not necessary for the event to fail.

Meeting between Petro and the Venezuelan opposition before the Summit. Photo: Courtesy of the Presidency of the Republic

impossible demands

The truth is that the summit was mortally wounded before startingalthough in the midst of the news earthquake of those hours in Colombia due to the breakup of the government coalition, the media barely managed to record it.

The day before, President Maduro had set the conditions that were much more demanding than what Petro had told Biden first and then to the journalists in the White House.

“If someone of you aspires – Maduro wrote to those attending the meeting – that the political negotiations (…) return to Mexico, they only have to do (…) that in the official statement that you approve they put the demand that the US Government “The U.S. deposit the 3,200 million seized dollars in the bank accounts we have abroad for the social plan signed in Mexico,” he said.

The only thing that Maduro has shown is his fear of democratic elections in which he could lose power.

Right away, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Chavismo-controlled National Assembly, listed more conditions: lifting all sanctions, the return of Venezuelan gold frozen in England, halting criminal actions in the United States against regime leaders, ending the investigation at the International Criminal Court, and freeing Colombian businessman Álex Saab.

“From the beginning it was a menu of demands that were impossible to meet, and when the delegates and witnesses sat down at the table, they already knew that the meeting would not go beyond a protocol talk,” a diplomatic source in Bogotá told EL TIEMPO.



If Maduro clipped the wings of the summit even before it began, he finished burying the meeting minutes after Leyva’s declaration. “Venezuela reiterates – it declared in a statement – the prevailing need for each and every one of the unilateral, illegal and harmful coercive measures of international law that constitute an aggression against the Venezuelan population to be lifted.”

Washington responded through the mouth of Jon Finer, deputy adviser for National Security and who attended the summit.

In a statement from the State Department, the official made it clear that “the United States remains firmly committed to the Venezuelan people and will continue to work with the international community in support of the restoration of democracy.”

Juan González, Jonathan Finer and Chris Dodd, members of the United States delegation at the Conference on Venezuela. Photo: Embassy of the United States in Colombia

Regarding an eventual lifting of the sanctions, Finer reiterated that it is an issue on which his government has “a step-by-step approach”, lor that it translates that a relief in the sanctions would be given by virtue of specific measures of Caracas to guarantee “free and fair elections”.

A diplomatic source from the European Union, who spoke under the condition of his name, expressed his surprise at what had happened to EL TIEMPO. “We assumed that President Petro and Minister Leyva had some ace up their sleeve, a clear commitment from Maduro and perhaps another from Biden, to make progress, but it seems they thought with desire,” he said.

From Petro to Lula?

Many governments and media had deluded themselves with the role of Petro in the Venezuela issue. This Monday, in its editorial, the Madrid newspaper El País spoke of “insufficient results from the summit” despite the expectations that the president aroused.

“Until now – the editorialist maintained – the drive of the key players had been so in tune. The US, the European Union and Colombia, with the leading role of Gustavo Petro, including the Venezuelan opposition itself, have been acting for months to achieve a minimum of guarantees for the call to the polls”.

“But Maduro – the note added – has become an expert in turning any minor detail into an excuse to stop any negotiation. The only thing that he has shown so far is his fear of democratic elections in which he could lose power ”.

We believed that the president and minister Leyva had an ace up their sleeve, but they did not

In the same medium, the analyst Inés Santaeulalia stated: “The international summit organized by Gustavo Petro was held with more expectations than results (…) The conclusions are limited to three points, which do not sound new,” added the journalist.

Despite his efforts, Petro has not managed to move Maduro, much less make him change his game.either. According to Santaeulalia: “Maduro acts as a specialist in delaying any issue (…) in front of the rest of the world and Petro himself.”

Of course, while the Colombian government hopes that the summit will be repeated in the coming weeks and that on that occasion the results will be clearer, other actors appear on the scene.

A few days ago, the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, sent a letter to his South American colleagues proposing May 30 as the date for a meeting of leaders, behind closed doors and without advisors, to study various issues, including they would be supposed to be Venezuela.

Amid the difficulties on the political and economic front of Brazil, Lula – whose approval rating in polls fell to 38% – has wanted to exercise international leadership. Three weeks ago he proposed the constitution of a group of countries that, in addition to Russia and Ukraine, includes China, the United States, the European Union and, of course, Brazil.to carry out a peace process that ends the war on European soil.

It didn’t go well. After listing the Ukrainian government among those responsible for the war and suggesting that kyiv should give up the Crimean peninsula in any negotiations, Ukraine harshly criticized him. As for the United States, John Kirby, an adviser to the National Security Council, declared that “Brazil has been parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts at all.”

Given this scenario, it is very likely that Lula will move away from the Ukraine issue and become more interested in Venezuela. With his prestige and his ability to dialogue with leaders from Europe, Asia and North America, the Brazilian leader can “unseat” Petro, although nothing augurs that when it comes to convincing Maduro he will do better than the Colombian president.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

ANALYST

TIME