This is the seventh round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, aimed at returning both parties to full compliance with the agreement.

One diplomat said work was scheduled to resume on December 27, while another set a time frame between Christmas and New Year.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement concluded in Vienna in 2015, which aims to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against Iran. Talks are currently underway in Vienna to try to revive the agreement.

Earlier Thursday, Iran said that the International Atomic Energy Agency “will not be able to view the content of surveillance cameras at a nuclear site, until after the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country.”

Four surveillance cameras belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is responsible for monitoring Iran’s nuclear program, have been out of service since June at the Tissa site, which manufactures centrifuges in western Tehran, after “sabotage” attributed by Tehran to Israel.

On Wednesday, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed to replace these malfunctioning cameras, but Tehran confirmed that it would not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to view what those cameras recorded until after the lifting of sanctions.