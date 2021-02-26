A.A group of Russian diplomats and their families are said to have left North Korea in an unusual way: According to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening, after 32 hours on the train and two hours on the bus, the eight people walked a good one kilometer to the Russian border checkpoint on train tracks. According to the photos published by the Foreign Ministry, the group transported their luggage on a trolley, in this case an apparently four-wheeled train service vehicle with a muscle drive.

The third secretary of the embassy in Pyongyang, Vladislav Sorokin, was the only man in the group and the main driver of the trolley, and Sorokin’s three-year-old daughter was the youngest traveler. The ministry also released a short video of the passage over the single-track railway bridge over the border river Tumen; you can hear cheers. On the Russian side, the group was picked up by bus and driven to the airport in Vladivostok. From there, the diplomats arrived in the capital Moscow on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“The diplomatic service is very thorny, very difficult”

To explain the departure, it was said that North Korea had closed its borders for more than a year and stopped passenger traffic. This is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus; North Korea has no confirmed cases, but this is highly doubted. Most diplomats have since left North Korea because of strict restrictions. The German embassy in Pyongyang was closed a year ago. At that time, the North Korean government still agreed that dozens of diplomats, including the German ambassador, and UN employees, flew to Vladivostok in a special plane. The last EU diplomats drove across the border to China in a vehicle convoy in August 2020.

The posts in the social media, which have now been distributed, provided the employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry with a hashtag that uses the formula “We will not abandon our people”, which was used, among other things, in the aggression against Ukraine. However, internet users asked whether the diplomats could not have been pulled out of North Korea in some way.

Maria Sakharova, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that this question should be asked of the North Korean side. She explained that the diplomats whose posting period had expired could have left via China, but had to complete a three-week quarantine there. You would have shown courage in an extreme situation. “The diplomatic service is very thorny, very difficult,” commented Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It seems so beautiful and elegant, but actually it’s a very heavy, tough and tense ministry.”

The Russian media said about the draisine that it was specially made for crossing the border over the Tumen – by the Rassonkontrans company, which is 70 percent owned by Russia and 30 percent by North Korea. In the past, a Russian employee of the company who was infected with the corona virus in North Korea is said to have been brought to Russia by handcar.