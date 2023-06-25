HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

June 25, 1973

Robbery Police Chief. The Choix Police inspector, Jesús Ramírez, and two agents were detained by members of the police. State Judicial Police, accused of assault and robbery of 45 thousand pesos in cash to the detriment of the abatero Aristeo Ríos. The complaint filed by Ríos indicates that the events took place when he was going to look for cattle to buy. On the way, he was intercepted by a van manned by the agents and the police inspector. The inspector accused him of being a drug dealer and told him that if he gave him the money he would let him go.

Clash of police and protesters. Paris. City workers are dedicated to clearing the streets of wrecked cars, broken glass, barricades, tear gas canisters and other debris left behind by riots sparked by anti-immigration protesters of people of color. Meanwhile, doctors fight to save the life of a policeman who suffered severe burns among the 76 people who were injured. These fighting with the police They are considered one of the most serious to have arisen on the banks of the Seine since May 1968.

Communion of Beatriz Rendón. Engineer Lázaro Rendón and Cuquita Redón de Rendón celebrated their eleventh anniversary of marriage and at the same time experienced the immense joy of receiving the spiritual fruits of her first communion from their daughter Beatriz. Beatricita attended her thanksgiving mass that was celebrated in honor of her papacitos and received the Holy Eucharist from the hands of Father Agustín González. The double event was held at the residence of the Rendón Redón family.

June 25, 1998

Insecurity reigns. the alarming public insecurity that roams in Sinaloa has not only exceeded the authorities, but is also out of control. For this reason, the next government must allocate more resources, more training and above all, that the heads and elements of the police corporations are better and healthier so that they can develop the programs with greater efficiency. This was expressed by engineer Sebastián Arana, president of canacintralamenting the serious problem of violence that is so exacerbated.

They expel diplomats from their residences. Moscow. The crisis that has been going on for two months in minskbetween Belarusian government and diplomats from 22 foreign missions accredited in Misnk, worsened with the temporary withdrawal of the ambassadors of seven of the affected countries. The ambassadors of Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Greece, France, the United States and Poland left the Belarusian capital in protest against the pressure exerted by the authorities for the diplomats to leave the residential area of ​​”Zorzales”. Two months ago, the Belarusian government announced that the houses in the residential complex needed “total repairs”, which is why it “asked” the 22 diplomatic missions to leave the area and move to different proposed sites.

The local government proposed apartments in the center of Minsk, farms on the outskirts of the city or lots to build the embassies, projects rejected by the ambassadors who inhabit the region. President Alexander Lukashenko, acknowledged that one of his state residences is in the conflict zone, which is why the close presence of diplomatic missions is a danger to national security. The diplomats, united in a “union”, protested the measure adopted by the Belarusian authorities, considering that it violates the rights enshrined in the Vienna convention, which considers the territories of the missions an integral part of each country.