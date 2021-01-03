Diplomatic representatives of Ukraine have not yet contacted the Public Chamber to resolve the situation with the citizen of Ukraine Vladimir Davtyan who arrived in Russia after his release from Libya, reports TASS.

Davtyan cannot cross the Russian state border due to lack of documents. As the representative of the OP Alexander Malkevich said, all the sailors arrived without identity documents.

In turn, Davtyan expressed gratitude to the Russian authorities in a video message that Malkevich posted on his Telegram channel.

The release of the prisoners became known the day before. It was reported that a group of Russians was abducted in Libya a few weeks ago, but with the participation of Russian diplomats, it was possible to resolve the issue of their early return.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Government of National Accord has denied that the men were kidnapped, claiming they were arrested for trespassing.