The Association of the Strategic Personnel of the Foreign Service of the Nation (APSEN) fired with a fort with a claim to Foreign Minister Felipe Solá so that they are incorporated into the national vaccination plan against Covid 19. This rekindles the debate of who should be considered “strategic personnel” and who does not, to receive immunity in a country with a weak supply of vaccines.

“Within the framework of the Strategic Plan for vaccination against COVID-19 approved by Resolution No. 2883/2020 of the Ministry of Health, which includes the ‘Strategic Personnel’ among the prioritized population, we have asked the authorities of the Foreign Ministry to adopt the necessary precautions in order to coordinate with the health authorities the vaccination of the Members of the Nation’s Foreign Service who, by virtue of the functions they perform, develop face-to-face tasks that involve increased risk of exposure“, begins by saying the brief statement of the APSEN on his request to the minister who, according to Clarion, toHe still did not decide whether or not to send it to Health.

“In the case of those transferred, we especially request that the dates of departures abroad be contemplated in such a way that guarantee their vaccination, as well as that of the family group that accompanies them“, maintains the APSEN.

The claim is highly sensitive for several reasons. One is that in the Ministry there are many young people who should wait in a vaccination plan that first includes adults over 80 years of age and thus the age group to be vaccinated will decrease.

On the other hand, the Government has not been able to comply with the vaccination announcements against COVID because the millions of doses that were promised have still not arrived.

In turn, the scandalous level of privileges that continues to exist in Argentina makes these claims disconcerting. It began with the so-called VIP Vaccination and continues daily in other cases: young militants of the ruling party who are vaccinated and photographed in the middle of the sanitary act when they do not belong. Friends and relatives of political leaders access vaccines without meeting the requirements.

If the regulations that the Government is using to arbitrarily retire a handful of diplomats are complied with, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs No one would be in the Foreign Ministry today in a position to receive the COVID vaccine by age. They are young. On the other hand, except for the personnel who are abroad, a large part of the Ministry -diplomatic and administrative- work today with home office, to the point that the emblematic building of Esmeralda and Arenales remains with the lights off, except for some floors, such as that of Chancellor Solá, who is part of the small group that physically goes to work.

The situation of many foreign service professionals who were caught by the pandemic at their destinations is different. They are exposed. Several even got sick and some were very serious. The political ambassador to UNESCO, Pino Solanas, died of COVID last November, at the age of 84. Carlos Tomada, also a political ambassador, was very serious in Mexico. Eduardo Porretti went through the disease in Caracas.

After the VIP Vaccination scandal, in February, Minister Carla Vizzotti redefined the concept of “Strategic Personnel”. On that list are “People who perform important and necessary management functions for the Executive Branch and have an increased risk of exposure in their face-to-face tasks (no matter their age or health condition).”

And they must demonstrate it from their function: according to the list edited after the scandal, it is made up of “the representatives of the Argentine State in international organizations who perform face-to-face tasks with increased risk of exposure; hierarchical officials and hierarchical officials who work in international organizations and do face-to-face tasks with increased risk of exposure; people who travel outside the country in official delegations headed by members of the Powers of the National State; people who receive official delegations that arrive from abroad on behalf of the Powers of the National State. “

Look also