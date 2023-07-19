Ahmad Morad (Cairo)

Diplomats and experts considered the Emirati-Turkish relations to be one of the most prominent axes of regional and international stability, based on their active role in various regional and international issues and events, and their strong and close relations with various countries of the world, especially the major powers, whether the United States of America, China, Europe and Russia.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, the experts stated that the UAE and Turkey constitute a political and diplomatic force that supports the efforts of the international community aimed at achieving stability and resolving crises by peaceful means, which was evident in the UAE and Turkish efforts and mediation to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. They pointed to Turkey’s keenness to raise the level of relations with the UAE as it is an active, major and influential player in the Middle East region, in addition to its economic weight regionally and globally.

Pivotal alliance

The Turkish diplomat and politician, Fikret Ozer, praised in a statement to Al-Ittihad the remarkable development witnessed by the UAE-Turkish relations during the past two years, explaining that the two countries wish to strengthen and consolidate their strategic partnership during the coming years, which constitutes an important and pivotal political and economic alliance in the Middle East region. .

The Turkish diplomat considered the UAE and Turkey as an “axis of stability” at the regional and international levels, based on their main and pivotal role in various regional and international issues and events, in addition to their strong and close relations with various countries of the world, especially the major powers, whether the United States of America, China or Europe or Russia.

Ozer said that the UAE and Turkey are now working to build a sustainable cooperation relationship according to firm and well-established political, diplomatic and economic foundations and rules, which was well demonstrated during visits, meetings and mutual contacts that brought together His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency the Turkish President. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the recent period, most notably the two visits of His Highness the Head of State to Turkey on June 10 and November 24, 2021, and the Turkish President’s visit to the UAE in mid-February 2022.

He pointed out that during these recent mutual visits, more than 23 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed to enhance aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, most notably the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and there are many agreements expected to be signed during the coming period.

Ozer stressed the importance of the efforts made by the leaderships of the UAE and Turkey to develop the relations of the two countries in a way that serves their common interests, and it is enough to refer here to what the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said during the visit of His Highness the President of the State to Turkey on November 24, 2021 when he announced the start of a new era. of cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Turkey.

Develop relationships

The Turkish diplomat explained that the relations with the UAE are very important for Turkey, and from here the Turkish foreign policy adopts an orientation to accelerate the pace of development of the Emirati-Turkish relations during the next stage, as the UAE represents a pivotal starting point for Turkish exports to the Arab region and the whole world through the UAE’s ports with a good global reputation. .

He referred to the historical roots of Turkey’s relations with the Gulf region for centuries, and these relations were not interrupted in any period of time, and with the announcement of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on the second of December 1971, Ankara hastened to establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with the UAE state, as the embassy opened Turkey in Abu Dhabi in 1979, and the UAE opened its embassy in Ankara in 1983, and the bilateral relations between the two countries over the past four decades witnessed many stages of development.

common positions

The Jordanian expert in international relations affairs, Dr. Iyad Al-Majali, stressed the importance of the UAE’s efforts to build and strengthen political and economic partnerships with various countries of the world, especially influential parties regionally and internationally, within the framework of the openness adopted by the UAE’s foreign policy under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

The Jordanian expert in international relations affairs told Al-Ittihad that Turkey represents one of the most prominent and influential parties with which the UAE seeks to strengthen relations in order to formulate a strategic alliance axis that achieves the interests of both parties in various economic, political, diplomatic, cultural and military fields, in addition to coordinating Common stances towards the crises and files of the region, and playing an active role in achieving regional and international stability by strengthening mechanisms for the peaceful resolution of various conflicts and crises in the world.

Al-Majali pointed out that Turkey is also keen to raise the level of relations with the UAE as it is an active, main and influential hub in the Middle East region, in addition to its regional and global economic weight, praising the policy of consensus between the UAE and Turkey towards common issues and thorny files, whether at the regional or international level. .

crisis resolution

Dr. Mukhtar Ghobashi, Vice President of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies in Cairo, said that the UAE and Turkey enjoy regional and international weight, which makes their joint relations a major player and a political and diplomatic force supporting the efforts of the international community aimed at achieving stability and resolving regional and international crises by peaceful means and at the negotiating table. This was evident in the Emirati and Turkish efforts and mediation to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Ghobashi told Al-Ittihad that the weight of the UAE and Turkey is not limited to their political and diplomatic role, but rather the economic weight is added to it, given that the two countries represent economic powers regionally and internationally, and the two countries are keen to deepen the ties and economic relations between them, which is reflected in the language of numbers, as it witnesses The volume of trade exchange between the two countries has increased significantly, as Turkey is among the top 10 trade partners of the UAE, and the total non-oil trade between the two countries amounted to about $19 billion in 2022, an increase of 40% over 2021.