Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

Press Split

There are signs of a rapprochement between China and Ukraine. A trip to China by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba was followed just days later by a return invitation to his counterpart Wang Yi.

Dmytro Kuleba and Wang Yi spoke for more than three hours last week in Guangzhou, southern China. The exchange between the two foreign ministers of Ukraine and China has apparently sparked something: Kiev has now invited Wang Yi to return the visit. “We are ready to welcome Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine so that he can see first-hand the consequences of Russian aggression against our country,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhy, according to the news agency ReutersThey want to deepen talks on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues, as they perceive Beijing’s interest in doing so.

It would be the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine war that a high-ranking Chinese politician has visited the attacked country. Just as Kuleba was the first foreign minister of his country to travel to China since February 2022. Kyiv is currently cautiously approaching Beijing. China is considered the country that has the greatest influence on Vladimir Putin’s Russia, thanks to its proximity to Moscow – and due to Russia’s growing economic dependence on trade with the People’s Republic.

Are foreign ministers paving the way for a summit between Zelensky and Xi?

The foreign ministers could even finally arrange a meeting of the presidents after 29 months of war Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping. “Has … Minister Kuleba’s visit to China brought a possible meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and China any closer? It certainly has,” Tykhyi said. However, it is still too early to set a date.

At the moment, the words chosen are decidedly positive. “I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China’s strategic interest and that China’s role as a global peacekeeping force is important,” Kuleba said in Guangzhou. Even President Zelenskyj spoke out on the evening of the Guangzhou meeting: “There is a clear signal that China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” said Zelenskyj. “And we have been confirmed that China will not supply weapons to Russia.”

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and China, Dmytro Kuleba and Wang Yi – here at the Munich Security Conference in February. Kuleba travelled to China last week, and now Wang has been invited to Kyiv. © Ren Pengfei/Xinhua/Imago

Hoping for a turnaround in China’s Ukraine policy

But while Putin and Xi Jinping demonstratively describe each other as “good friends”, Zelensky and Xi have no personal relationship. Zelensky pushed for a meeting with Xi, but since the Russian invasion there has only been one phone call, in April 2023Nevertheless, Zelenskyj always refrained from criticizing Beijing – until this June. At the Shangri-La Security Dialogue in Singapore, he publicly accused China of helping the Kremlin to undermine the Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland. It was regrettable that “such a large, independent country like China is an instrument in the hands of Putin.”

The words reflected Zelensky’s frustration at a time when China had repeatedly offended Kyiv. High-ranking Chinese officials reportedly repeatedly turned down requests for personal meetings with Ukrainian counterparts or Kyiv’s ambassador in Beijing.

Is there a sign of a turnaround? It is too early to say. At least a few agreements concluded in Guangzhou show China’s interest in relations with Ukraine, as well as in grain imports and open logistics channels. China was the largest buyer under the agreement to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, which Russia terminated a year ago, much to Beijing’s annoyance.

China supports Russia – and worries about consequences for relations with Europe

Beijing has always maintained its “de facto support for Russia”, including in the form of joint maneuvers, says China expert Björn Alexander Düben from Forward College in Berlin. “However, there are signs that China is increasingly fearful of the diplomatic, political and economic costs of its ongoing partnership with Moscow.” Beijing is particularly concerned about functioning relations with the EU. But China’s special envoy to Ukraine, Li Hui, received a very cool reception in the EU at the beginning of the year. “In all the European capitals he visited, Li was reminded that China’s (indirect) support for Russia with regard to Ukraine is actively damaging Chinese-European relations,” writes Dueben.

Russia fires missiles at children’s hospital in Kyiv: Photos show shocking scenes View photo gallery

Chinese banks are currently restricting their business with Russia again due to concerns about US sanctions. Trade, which rose sharply in 2022 and 2023, fell slightly in the first half of 2024. At the beginning of July, Beijing introduced export controls on a whole range of goods, including dual-use products. On Wednesday, these controls were extended to drones and drone parts with potential military applications, including high-precision measuring devices.

The newspaper Kyiv Independent reported, citing Kuleba, that Ukraine was ready for peace talks if Moscow was also ready to “negotiate in good faith.” This is not currently the case. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also admitted that the conditions for ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are not yet ripe. However, they are ready to play a constructive role in the peace efforts, they said.