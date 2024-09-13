Venezuela has summoned the Spanish ambassador to Caracas, Ramón Santos, for consultations in response to what the Nicolás Maduro regime considered “insolent and rude statements” by the European country’s Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, who classified Venezuela as a dictatorship.

She had criticized the persecution and limitation of fundamental rights that the Chavista’s political opponents are suffering after the elections, which have been denounced as fraudulent in the South American country.

The ambassador, as Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, an ally of Maduro, said on the Telegram messaging platform, is expected to appear at the headquarters of that ministry this Friday (13) at the request of the regime, which considers that Robles’ statements “point to a deterioration in relations between the two countries”.

Officials of dictator Maduro, according to Gil, also summoned his ambassador in Madrid, Gladys Gutiérrez, for consultations, but he did not explain when she would have to appear.

After the arrival of the former presidential candidate for the largest Venezuelan opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, in Spain – where he requested asylum under the allegation that he is suffering political and judicial persecution in Venezuela -, Robles stated that what the regime in the South American country is doing to “many” opponents is “unacceptable”.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, proposed a resolution that could lead Maduro to break “all diplomatic, consular, economic and commercial relations” with Spain, whose Congress – despite the opposing vote of the Socialist Party (PSOE), of the government’s president, Pedro Sánchez – agreed to recognize González Urrutia as president-elect of Venezuela.

The opposition leader, who arrived in Madrid last Sunday, requested asylum because of the persecution he said he suffered after the presidential election on July 28, in which Maduro was officially the winner, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE). The result was validated by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), but is the target of allegations of fraud.

The opposition claims that González Urrutia was the real winner, based on more than 80% of the voting records that the coalition with which he ran in the election obtained in polling stations.

The Chavista dictatorship, in turn, said that these minutes, which were later published on a website by the opposition, are “false.”