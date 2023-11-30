The Israeli Government called its ambassador in Spain for consultations this Thursday, November 30, after considering “outrageous” the statements of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who criticized the high number of civilian victims in Gaza and doubted that Israel ” complies with international law.” The diplomatic tension had been latent since last November 24, when Sánchez, together with the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, warned about the “indiscriminate” offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel considered these statements “support for terrorism”, an accusation that Spain “blatantly” rejected.

Diplomatic tension between Spain and Israel reaches a critical point. The new statements by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, regarding Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, have once again bothered the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen This Thursday, November 30, he called the Israeli ambassador to Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, for consultations. after Sánchez’s most recent statements.

The measure takes place after Sánchez referred to the number of fatalities in Gaza (which is around 15,000 deaths) and his “doubts” about Israel’s compliance with International Humanitarian Law.

בעקבות דבריו המקוממים של ראש ממשלת ספרד, שחוזר שוב על האשמות חסרות בסיס, החלטתי לקרוא לשגרירת ישראל בספרד לשוב להתייעצויות בירושלים.

ישראל פועלת ותמשיך לפעול על פי החוק הבינ״ל ואנחנו נמשיך במלחמה עד לשחרור כל החטופים ועד לחיסול החמאס בעזה.

יש רק גורם אחד שאחראי על הטבח של השביעי… — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) November 30, 2023



Statements that, according to the Israeli Foreign Minister, “are unfounded.” Through their social networks, Eli Cohen expressed his rejection of what Sánchez said and announced that he decided to call the Israeli ambassador to Spain for consultations in Jerusalem.

“Israel acts and will continue to act according to international law and we will continue the war until the release of all those kidnapped and the elimination of Hamas in Gaza,” he emphasized.

For Israel, Cohen said, the Hamas attack on October 7 is the only factor responsible for the current situation in Gaza.

In addition, the Government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Spanish ambassador to Israel, Ana Sálomon, to be summoned for the second time to “receiving a reprimand after Pedro Sánchez’s shameful comments, the day Hamas terrorists murdered Israelis” in Jerusalem. In this attack, two Palestinians, members of Hamas, shot at people who were at a bus station, causing three deaths.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen to summon the Spanish Ambassador to Israel for a reprimand following the shameful comments by the Spanish Prime Minister on the day that Hamas terrorists murdered Israelis in our capital Jerusalem. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 30, 2023



Sánchez’s criticism of Israel’s offensive

“We have said, from the first moment, that what Hamas did in Israel is execrable, and it has our condemnation and our commitment that Hamas must release all the hostages without any conditions,” Sánchez said in an interview with Spanish public television (TVE).

However, he made it clear that “with the same conviction” they tell Israel that its actions must comply with International Humanitarian Law. “But With the images we see and the growing number of boys and girls who die, I have sincere doubts that they are complying with this International Humanitarian Law,” he reproached.

Today I transferred the president of Israel @Isaac_Herzog Spain’s condemnation of Hamas terrorism. The immediate release of the hostages and access to humanitarian aid is a priority. We appreciate your help in the evacuation of EU citizens from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/kQngAoNCDw — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 23, 2023



He insisted that the only solution to the conflict, revived almost two months ago, is to propose the recognition of the Palestinian State.

“There is a lot of talk about the two-state solution, but the Palestinian ambassador told me that it is the solution of one state because the other (Israel) is already recognized by the international community,” he added.

Sánchez clarified that the relationship with Israel is “correct” and defended that “friendly countries also have to tell each other the things that are true.”

Diplomatic crisis on the rise

This is the second diplomatic impasse between Spain and Israel, since the conflict in Gaza began. Last week, Sánchez visited the Rafah Crossing, which connects the Gaza Strip with Egypt, together with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo. During that visit, both leaders criticized Israel’s actions and questioned the massive attack against the Palestinian enclave.

Sánchez even said that Spain is analyzing the recognition of the Palestinian State, even if the European Union does not decide the same.

His statements could complicate the relationship, not only politically, but also in terms of cooperation.

The Spanish opposition, through the right-wing Popular Party (PP), also attacked Sánchez for his statements. “Traveling to Israel to offend Israel is the opposite of diplomacy. Going invited to an ally’s house to offend him is the worst letter of introduction for Spain,” says a statement from the party.

With Sánchez’s first statements, Israel summoned the Spanish ambassador, Ana Sálomon, for a “reprimand” and Spain did the same with the Israeli representative in Madrid. The call for consultations by the diplomatic representative of Israel in Spain may represent a step towards a total break in relations between the two countries..

With Reuters, Efe and local media.