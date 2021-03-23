The Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, was summoned this Tuesday by the French Foreign Ministry after a French investigator specializing in Asia was insulted from the Embassy’s Twitter account, whom they treated as a “petty thug” , “Crazy hyena” and “ideological troll.” The Quai d’Orsay – the French Foreign Ministry – considered these insults “inadmissible”.

The French political scientist Antoine Bondaz, a researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), became the target of direct attacks by the Chinese Embassy in Paris last Friday after denouncing on social networks the pressure from Beijing on some French MPs planning a trip to Taiwan.

“The statements of the Chinese Embassy and the actions against elected representatives, researchers and European diplomats are inadmissible,” said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The head of French diplomacy considered that in the relations between Paris and Beijing “there is no room for insults and attempts to intimidate the elected representatives of the Republic and the investigators.”

The Quai d’Orsay summoned the Chinese diplomat on Tuesday to convey his “complaints”, ask him for explanations for these statements and remind him of “the elementary rules” of diplomacy established by the Vienna Convention. Ambassador Lu Saye is considered “a fighting wolf” of Chinese diplomacy. He usually resorts to social networks to attack all those who criticize Beijing’s policy from the West.

Diplomatic tensions between Paris and Beijing come amid a crossroads of sanctions between the European Union and China. Beijing sanctioned 10 people, including a French MEP, after Brussels on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in their treatment of Uighurs in the Xinjian autonomous region. These are the first EU sanctions against China since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.