Genoa – It was also reported for kidnapping the former consul of Ecuador in GenoaMartha Lorena Fierro Baquero accused of having left Italy a year ago, taking her eight-year-old daughter with her.

The lawsuit was presented to the carabinieri by the child’s father, the chess player Roberto Mogranzini (assisted by the lawyer Maurizio Mascia). The woman is already on trial, before judge Ferdinando Baldini, for international child abduction.

The deputy prosecutor Giovanni Arena issued the decree of direct summons to trial.

The investigation of the mobile team had started after the father’s complaint. The couple was separated with joint custody.

At the time of her disappearance, the woman was part of the consular body of her country in Genoa. The diplomat risks up to 4 years of imprisonment, as well as losing parental authority. The father already in September 2020 urged the revocation of the diplomatic passport to the minor daughter.

Previously, the child’s father, an international chess player, had denied his consent to the issue of an ordinary passport for his daughterwho has Italian, Ecuadorian and US citizenship.