A diplomatic mission of members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) went to Niger and failed to secure the release and return to office of the president ousted by a military coup, Mohamed Bazoum, increasing the risk of a military intervention by the group in the country. country.

The delegation left earlier than expected, after failing to meet with Bazoum, nor with Niger’s current coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, in Niamey, the country’s capital.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state of Nigeria, led the diplomatic mission that headed to Niger in an attempt to peacefully negotiate Bazoum’s return to the post of leader of the country. The Edeao has set a deadline, which expires this Sunday (6), for Niger’s coup leaders to return power to Bazoum. Otherwise, the bloc should consider a military intervention in the country.

Regional military chiefs have frequently met in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, to discuss the possibility of military intervention in the face of the escalating crisis in Niger.

“The Defense Chiefs of Staff and their team have been working tirelessly to draw up a plan of operations for a possible military intervention in the Republic of Niger, in order to restore constitutional order and secure the release of the detained president,” he said. this Friday (4) Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

On Thursday night (3), the junta that led the coup revoked five military cooperation agreements with France, which kept soldiers in Niger to fight insurgent Islamist groups. France rejected Niger’s junta decision, stressing that only the country’s “legitimate” leadership has the right to abrogate bilateral military agreements.

Niger also suspended broadcasts by French state-funded international media outlets France 24 and RFI.

The crisis in Niger has generated strong anti-French sentiment in the region, while the Russian presence, largely through the Wagner mercenary group, has increased. Bazoum warned that Russian influence, represented by the Wagner group, could expand in the Sahel region, with serious repercussions.

The country, which has played an important role in Western strategies to combat the jihadist insurgency in the Sahel, is facing increasing political instability, with coup leaders challenging both former Western supporters and ECOWAS.

In an article for the American newspaper The Washington Post, published this Thursday, the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, made an appeal to the government of the United States and the international community to help “restore the constitutional order” in the country.

Bazoum said that Niger’s neighbors are increasingly inviting “Russian mercenary criminals, like the Wagner group, at the expense of the rights and dignity of their people”.

With the situation in Niger rapidly deteriorating, the possibility of foreign military intervention becomes extremely likely. Niger joined Mali, Guinea-Conakri and Burkina Faso as the fourth West African country to be led by a military junta in recent years.