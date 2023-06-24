During the 21st century different nations of the arabian peninsula have successfully made the world look at them in a different way, distinguishing themselves in this trend United Arab Emirates and Qatarwith an incipient and recent bet on the part of Saudi Arabia to this strategy.

Although the predominant interpretations religious and geopolitical interests and economic of the arab nations among themselves, have been the strongest disagreements caused to a large extent by the intervention of external powers, the clearest example is that at the moment the most unstable areas are those adjacent to the state of Israelshowing that this point is irrefutable.

A clear example that without the intervention of outsiders, the Arabian countries found points of coexistence, diplomacy and collaboration is the creation of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which is a regional international organization created in 1981.

The CCG (for its acronym in English) brings together 6 nations of the Arabian peninsula that since then to date have considerably raised all the indicators of development and quality of life of their inhabitants. By the way, these same nations have found a way to establish haphazard relationships with different antagonistic peoples around the world, which shows their diplomatic skill.

The main objectives of the CCG are: The integration, coordination and connection between the member states to guarantee unity among them. Strengthen relations and areas of cooperation between countries. Formulate similar regulations in various fields such as economy, finance, trade, tourism, laws and administration. Embrace scientific and technical progress in industry, mining, agriculture, water resources, and animals. Establish scientific research centers

This regional international organization, unlike many others around the world, has been gaining strength over the years and has been relaunched with a very specific agenda. The creation of a Customs Union in January 2003 (with a trade bloc made up of a free trade area with a common external tariff).

The creation of a Common Market before 2007, with a commercial block in which most of the commercial barriers have been removed with some common policies for the regulation of products and the freedom of movement of the factors of production and of the company and the services.

The creation of one Currency Current before 2010. The latter raised a lot of expectations and is still under negotiation due to a dispute about where the central bank of said currency will have its place.

The strategy is to bet on the creation of societies that, although they continue to be conservative in religious and social matters, seek sustainable development and investment in technology as well as a growing commitment to tourism with high purchasing power, seeking to host the most important international events sporting and cultural. Efforts that have successfully permeated Western society.

