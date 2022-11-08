When an influencer of Instagram beats the most titled rider in the history of the world championship who came to Valencia on purpose to deliver a prize named after him by the MotoGP. The Gala at the end of the season gave a displeasure to Giacomo Agostini which has been overtaken by a well-known face of social media. In fact, an award was dedicated to the Bergamo legend for the best overtaking of the year and the candidates for 2022 were Enea Bastianini (for overtaking Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap at Aragon), Fabio Quartararo (for overtaking Jack Miller in the gearbox). direction in Austria which earned him the second place in El Diablo), Aleix Espargarò (for the double overtaking on Jack Miller and Brad Binder in the last S of Assen on the last lap) and Francesco Bagnaia (an overtaking scored in Australia ).

Votes could be cast by MotoGP fans on Instagram, Youtube And Twitter, social platforms that together add up to 40 million followers. For this reason, evidently, as underlined by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport in the gala at the end of the year in Valencia an embarrassing fool was consumed by Dorna which will cost Carmelo Ezpeleta a phone call from an annoyed Agostini. While the latter was present in the audience specifically for the delivery of the award dedicated to him, the ceremony saw as protagonist a well-known influencer instead of Ago in awarding Quartararo, winner of the overtaking of the year. “But what have they done? I don’t understand, Ezpeleta had asked me to come to give the trophy and then on stage with Fabio I don’t know who went up. I’ll call Carmelo and ask him for some explanation“the reaction of Agostini, too little social despite the conquest of 15 world titles.