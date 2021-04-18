The Czech Republic and Russia are at odds over an explosion. Initially, the Czech Republic had expelled diplomats, now the Russian reaction follows.

Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, and Jan Hamacek, Interior Minister of the Czech Republic, speak at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Image: dpa

A.In response to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic, Russia expelled 20 Czech embassy employees from the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced this in Moscow on Sunday evening. According to the Czech side, there are 16 diplomats and four employees without diplomatic status. You have to leave Russia by Monday evening.

The Czech Republic expelled Russian diplomats for accusing Russia of being involved in an ammunition dump explosion in 2014. The diplomats concerned were clearly identified as secret service employees, said Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek.

Russia rejected this and spoke of an “unprecedented decision”. A countermeasure had already been announced. In the evening the Czech ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Russian state agency Tass, the meeting lasted only 20 minutes. That leaves only about five Czech diplomats in Moscow.