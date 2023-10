Protesters burn the Indian flag during a protest in Vancouver last week, prompted by the murder of a Sikh separatist in Canada in June | Photo: EFE/EPA/ETHAN CAIRNS

The government of India has asked Canada to reduce around 40 diplomatic staff from its mission in the Asian country, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday (3), in the midst of the bilateral crisis triggered after Ottawa accused New Delhi of the murder of a leader separatist on Canadian soil.

According to the article published by the British newspaper, citing sources familiar with the matter, India requested the repatriation of around 41 diplomats before the 10th, under penalty of revoking the diplomatic immunity of those who decide to remain after that date.

India and Canada have been involved in a diplomatic dispute since September, when Ottawa announced that it had evidence that the Indian government was involved in the death of a Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a temple in Surrey, in the province of British Columbia on June 18. As a result, an Indian diplomat was expelled from Canada.

Nijjar supported the creation of an independent Sikh country, Khalistan, in the Indian state of Punjab, and had also been classified as terrorist by New Delhi.

After the accusation made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Indian government announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat from the country, suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in India. (With EFE Agency)