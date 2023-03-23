Taiwan called its ambassador in Honduras for consultations on Thursday in protest at the trip to China by the foreign minister of the Central American country to negotiate the establishment of relations with Beijing, the government of this territory said in a statement.

“Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship by sending its foreign minister to China, which has seriously damaged the feelings of our government and our people“We have decided to immediately summon our ambassador to Honduras to express our strong discontent,” the Taiwanese foreign ministry said.

The decision responds to the trip of the Honduran Foreign Minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, to China to advance in the establishment of diplomatic relations with Beijing. “The chancellor went there […] following the instruction of the president (Xiomara) Castro,” he told the local newspaper The Herald the Honduran Minister of the Presidency, Rodolfo Pastor.

Last week, Castro announced that he had instructed his foreign minister to negotiate the opening of “official” relations with China. The president did not specify whether this will imply a break in her historic alliance with Taipei, but Beijing does not allow any country to maintain official relations with China and Taiwan at the same time.

(Also: Trump: when would the case decision on alleged payment to a porn actress be known?).

If Honduras chooses to change its alliance, Taiwan would be left with only 13 countries that officially recognize the government of this island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Reina traveled to China accompanied by the pro-government deputy Xiomara Zelaya, daughter of President Castro, according to anonymity from three government and diplomatic sources told the AFP.

The Honduran delegation will be received by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Minister Pastor told the newspaper The Herald. China’s foreign ministry did not confirm the visit, but its spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that Beijing was “ready” to open relations with Honduras.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO