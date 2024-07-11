Gavrilov: The decision to deploy US missiles in Germany is a gross miscalculation

US decision to deploy long-range missiles on the territory is a gross miscalculation, he said RIA News Head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control issues Konstantin Gavrilov.

According to him, it demonstrates to the entire world “a determined determination to undermine international security and strategic stability.”

“Apparently, Washington and Berlin have finally consigned the lessons of the past to oblivion. Be that as it may, history shows that sooner or later the Americans will have to negotiate with us and take all this “hardware” back to themselves or destroy it,” the diplomat believes.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States intends to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026. These types of American weapons have a greater range than those currently in Germany. The decision was made following the NATO summit held in Washington.