Diplomacy | Timo Sysiö reveals the tricks diplomats use to relax diplomatic functions – and why it’s worth keeping embassies together

Beijing

If it would work like in Strömsö, it would go like this: A guest would knock on the door of a Beijing high-rise apartment whose nameplate reads TS The side of the sign has pictures of Moomins.

When a diplomat Timo Sysiö would open the door, the visitor’s eyes would soon stop at the miniature model of the ship, and not just any ship, but the huge, hand-built “miniature” model of the Silja Symphony commissioned by Sysiö.

What is this? a guest would ask, and Sysiö would get to tell how he used to work on a Swedish ship and liked his job a lot. And of course he would tell you how cruises between Finland and Sweden are the most excellent tourism.

You could also talk a little about the Moomins.

The miniature model of Silja Symphony is so big that it takes up an entire cabinet cover. The Chinese New Year’s greeting attached to the ship’s display case reads like this: When you leave home, joy will meet you / Happiness will accompany you forever.

The atmosphere at Sysiö’s home would immediately be more relaxed and personal. And on that side, Finnish tourism would have been promoted as well.

September is the press officer responsible for communications and country image work at the Finnish embassy in Beijing, but he is also doing his PhD in the fall at the University of Singapore on the topic of the built space of diplomacy.

One of the already published dissertations of articles treats diplomats’ homes as diplomatic premises. Diplomats invite guests to the embassy and to restaurants, but events held in one’s own home play an important role.

“When you are in someone’s home, you get closer to their personality. Home is an environment that inspires confidence, even in diplomacy,” says Sysiö.

It’s more relaxed at home than elsewhere.

In Sysiö’s interviews, experienced colleagues shared their special tricks for relaxing the atmosphere.

One diplomat’s children “accidentally” stumble into the place in the middle of a diplomatic function, another diplomat’s dog runs away into the crowd of guests enjoying coffee and cognac.

Sysiö has no children and no dog, but she has a ship.

“But expectations and practical experiences don’t always match,” says Sysiö.

Timo Sysiö has studied and practiced in Asia in Hong Kong, Singapore and Beijing. He worked as a diplomat in Turkey and now in Beijing.

When Sysiö represented Turkey in his previous race at his home in Ankara – from which the article’s experiences are largely gathered -, only one guest paid attention to the ship. In Beijing, the miniature model has attracted a lot of attention.

Cultural differences, those little mystical things.

Why the atmosphere should be nice and relaxed? What is the benefit for diplomats and Finland?

“Things will be talked about that might not otherwise be talked about,” says Sysiö.

He tells an example from his time in Turkey. His balcony had a great view. Sysiö watched it with his local young guest during a dinner party.

The guest sighed that he will not be able to afford a similar apartment at his age. That opened up a conversation that opened up to Sysiö in a completely new way the difficult life situation of young people in Turkey.

A diplomat should understand his target country deeply, and reaching the feelings of the citizens is important. Many political changes come from feelings.

Homes can be easier than formal spaces to talk about difficult issues with politicians or diplomats from other countries.

For many guests of Finnish diplomats, taking a sauna in the Finnish embassies’ saunas has been a particularly close and memorable occasion.

Sauna diplomacy can also work against itself: some guests are afraid of saunas and nudity. Sysiö has also investigated sauna diplomacy.

“One interviewee said that he was very nervous going to the sauna, but when the adrenaline caused by the tension was released after the sauna, he felt really good and had good conversations.”

The table, made in Turkey, fits into the Finnish interior.

Diplomats homes are therefore both homes and representative spaces. They convey each resident’s own style and personality, but at the same time they tend to contain a lot of messages from home.

Sysiö’s living room has a Hakola sofa group and Marimekko’s poppy pattern sofa cushions. There is Aalto as a coffee table, stools and of course one vase. On the table is English licorice from Iittala’s kipo.

The living room is by no means pretentious, but a Finn recognizes it as Finnish from the light wood tones and clear lines.

Diplomats traveling the world also have memories of their previous posts.

“One colleague said that collecting memories should have a common thread. To buy something blue everywhere, so that the house is not full of different things.”

Sysiö made a light wooden dining table in Turkey that matches the rest of the interior. He has an artist from the previous time he lived in China Wu Guanzhong’s the work on the wall. The building in the picture has clean lines, like Aalto’s drawing.

See also Editorial Carbon capture is starting to pay off The lines of the Chinese Wu Guanzhong’s work have something of the Finnish spirit.

Among the Finnish diplomats, Sysiö has had the greatest impact as a decorator Paula Parviainen. This can conjure up a space that is representative and personal. And in an instant.

At the time, Sysiö was helping Parviai, who had just started as an ambassador in Singapore, unpacking moving boxes a couple of hours before a Finnish delegation arrived at the apartment.

When the guests announced that they would come half an hour early, Sysiö was sent to the yard to show the nearby corners of Parviainen’s home to the momentarily confused delegation.

Then the wonderful home was ready to receive its first guests.

Over here Sysiö’s Beijing living room should fit twenty people for a cocktail party, and it does.

Sometimes Sysiö orders a catering service.

“We have a nice situation in Beijing, because there is a Finnish restaurant here, where you can get Catering. So you can make food a topic of conversation.”

Sometimes the event can only have a drink and a little chip-style snack. Sysiö’s drinks cabinet has, among other things, Koskenkorva and Kyrö whiskey and gin.

It is nice to tell the Chinese guests about Kyrön story as a new Finnish distillery that started making gin while waiting for whiskey to be made. Gin accidentally became victorious, the best in the world.