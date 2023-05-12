Diplomacy | The USA and China have their first high-level meeting since the suspected spy ball incident

Ukraine, Taiwan and the fight against drug trafficking were on the agenda.

of the United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan and a top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi have met this week in the Austrian capital, Vienna. The meetings lasted a total of eight hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

It was the first meeting of high-level representatives of major powers since the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in February. It was headed by the US Secretary of State at the time by Antony Blinken To the cancellation of the visit to China and the tightening of the already tense relations between the countries even further.

The United States and China said that the two-day negotiations covered at least Ukraine and Taiwan. Both parties described the meeting as, among other things, sincere and constructive.

United States has repeatedly warned China against providing military aid to Russia and is also closely monitoring China’s activities around Taiwan. China regards Taiwan as its own rebel province. Recently, China has shown its military power several times in the vicinity of Taiwan.

The US had stated that it did not want to see a change in the status quo regarding Taiwan.

China’s state news agency Xinhua said Wang had informed the United States of the country’s position on the situation in Taiwan. In addition, Xinhua said that the two countries agreed to continue using their strategic communication channel.

The meeting between Wang and Sullivan sparked speculation that Blinken’s canceled visit to China in February might soon materialize. Also the presidents of the countries of the United States Joe Biden and China Xi Jinping a summit meeting could be organized in between. Biden and Xi last met in November 2022 during the G20 meeting in Indonesia.

For Americans at a background meeting organized for reporters, a US administration official had said that the meeting between Sullivan and Wang was a step forward in relations between the two countries.

Sullivan and Wang also discussed security issues in the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, Sullivan pressed Wang for better cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

The United States has alleged that China supplies chemicals to Mexican drug cartels that manufacture fentanyl. That, in turn, is often behind the huge increase in the number of drug overdose deaths in the United States.

“We raised our concerns about the lack of communication on this issue and are calling for constructive engagement,” the US official said.