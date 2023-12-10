Diplomacy | The New York Times: Finland’s ambassador to Washington has contacted Donald Trump

The purpose is to convince the former president of Finland’s value as a NATO member.

Finland Ambassador to Washington Mikko Hautala has been in contact with a former president seeking the Republican presidential nomination to Donald Trumpto write The New York Times. According to the newspaper, Hautala has tried to convince Trump of Finland’s value as a new member of the military alliance NATO.

The newspaper’s sources do not say about the possible results of the contact.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) does not take a direct stand on the writing and contacts.

“The diplomats of all our embassies are widely connected to the political field of each country. Ambassador Hautala is doing an excellent job in the United States,” Valtonen is content to answer HS’s questions via text message.

During his presidency, Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO. Next year’s elections on campaign pages the threat is not presented directly, but there is a line that the United States should complete the process of reassessing NATO’s purpose and goals.

Neither Trump nor his campaign organization has agreed to specify what they mean by this statement.

According to The New York Times, many European diplomats are worried about what Trump’s return to the White House would mean. The concern is that under Trump’s leadership, the United States would not only end its support for Ukraine, but also withdraw from NATO and the transatlantic cooperation relationship more generally.

In the book he published in 2000 The America We Deserve Trump writes that the United States could save a lot in a year by withdrawing from Europe.