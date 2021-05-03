Diplomacy The EU invited the Russian ambassador to an interview over sanctions

The EU considers Russia’s entry bans on EU officials to be political.

European the union summoned its ambassador to russia on monday because of sanctions imposed by russia. News agencies AFP and Reuters, among others, report the matter.

This is a reaction to Russia’s decision to impose an entry ban on eight EU officials on Friday. Among other things, the President of the European Parliament is on the entry ban list David Sassoli.

On Monday, the EU ambassador to Russia Vladimir Chizhoville it was announced at a meeting of EU representatives that the Union strongly condemns sanctions.

“These retaliatory sanctions are, of course, highly politically motivated and have no legal justification,” the EU spokesman said. Peter Stano said.

After the interview, Chichov said in a statement that the meeting stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to remedy the current “unhealthy situation” of the Moscow-Brussels dialogue. The ambassador added that there is also readiness for this company in Russia.

European The leaders of the Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament already condemned the sanctions imposed by Russia in a joint statement on Friday. The EU is due to consider further action at a meeting of member states’ foreign ministers later next week.

According to Russia, the entry bans are a response to the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russian officials in March. The reason for these sanctions was the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin imprisonment.

Relations between Russia and the EU have tightened further during the spring due to, among other things, the military exercises carried out by Navalny and Russia on the Ukrainian border. Tensions were also heightened in April by the Czech government’s announcement that Russian spies were behind the 2014 explosion of ammunition depots in the Czech Republic. Russia and several EU countries then deported each other’s diplomats.