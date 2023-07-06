Diplomacy | The Consulate General in St. Petersburg was closed for the last time in the spring of 1938

The consulate has a history of more than a hundred years, although the wars caused a 29-year hiatus.

Russia announced on Wednesday that it will close the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg so that the operation must end on the first day of October. The biggest practical disadvantage comes to those Russians who apply for a Schengen visa to Finland.

The number of issued visas has collapsed, first due to the pandemic and then the war of aggression in Russia, but the consulate general processed more than 82,000 visa applications last year, and the decision was positive in most of them.

The Consulate General in St. Petersburg has been by far the largest distributor of Finnish visas. The Murmansk and Petroskoi offices were already closed earlier this year.

In the process breaks the history of the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg spanning more than a hundred years. On January 4, 1923, the Soviet Union granted Finland permission to open a consulate general in Leningrad, and that date is considered the consulate’s foundation day. The decision was based on the Tartu Peace Treaty concluded in the fall of 1920.

The Second World War marked a 29-year break in the activities of the Consulate General. In January 1938, the Soviet Union closed its consulate in Vyborg and at the same time demanded that Finland close its general consulate in Leningrad. The Finns tried to negotiate the matter until May of the same year, but the dictator Joseph Stalin remained tight and the doors of the embassy were closed.

Stalin feared a German attack through Finland and was suspicious of both Nordic cooperation and Sweden’s and Finland’s plans for the joint defense of Åland.

NKVD agent Boris Yartsev shuttled at the same time in Helsinki demanding Finland’s alliance with the Soviet Union in case of a German attack. Stalin did not present his territorial demands until the following year, before the outbreak of the Winter War. The Soviet Union invaded Finland on November 30, 1939.

Consulate was reopened only on April Fool’s Day 1967 as the joint economic efforts of Finland and the Soviet Union increased. New premises were not immediately available, so the office was first opened at the east end of Nevsky in the Oktjabrskaja hotel, where the staff also lived. Except the Consul General Ollie Bergmanwho stayed at the Astoria Hotel, survives from the history of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consulate general moved to the current new building at the end of 2004. The plot had already been found in the 1990s, when it was searched for by, among others, the then deputy mayor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Putin with.

Correction on July 6, 2023 at 4:12 p.m.: The story initially claimed that the Consulate General in St. Petersburg had issued more than 83,000 visas. However, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 82,247 visa applications were processed at the consulate general. About four percent of Russian visa applicants received a negative decision last year.