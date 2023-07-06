Diplomacy | St. Petersburg residents comment on the closure of the Finnish consulate: “This is a blow to the Russians and not to the Finns”

The Russians interviewed by HS consider the actions to be a continuation of “the fight against the entire West”.

6.7. 19:46

Russia announced on Thursday expelling nine Finnish diplomats, summoning the Moscow ambassador Antti Helanterän for an interview and to close the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg residents contacted by Helsingin Sanomat describe the decision to close the consulate as, for example, “a blow to a certain group of Russians” and “a step” in the fight against the West.

“First of all, this is a blow to the Russians and not to the Finns. In addition, this is a blow to a certain group of Russians”, the 39-year-old Roma states.

According to Roman, the president Vladimir Putin those who sincerely support don’t travel abroad, so Russians who think otherwise are the target of the consulate closure.

“Most of them, who still used the consulate’s services in those days, represent the European way of thinking. Of course they don’t support the war. It was they who were his [presidentti Putinin] as the target of his attack,” says Roman.

of HS For the Letters from Russia story series Ivanfor the journalist who writes under the name, the decision brings to mind the reactions To close the consulate in Petrozavodsk.

“I remember how shocking it was for many Karelians when the Finnish consulate in Petrozavodsk was closed. However, the consulate in St. Petersburg saved them because St. Petersburg is not too far away. Now the only place is Moscow, and they can hardly travel there,” says Ivan.

Ivan states that he feels very sorry for the people who need visas.

“In these times, mainly only those who have relatives there have gone to Finland. That’s why this is a blow to families and relatives, i.e. everything that Putin calls ‘traditional values’ and so desperately defends,” says Ivan.

Many see the closing of the consulate as a continuation of Russia’s broader actions against Western countries.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by anything anymore. At first they closed the US consulate [vuonna 2018]now it’s Finland’s turn,” says the 45-year-old Konstantin Kirillov.

Kirillov states that President Putin has acted “gradually” throughout his career.

“He gradually makes things worse, so people get used to it. In Russia, everything has happened that way for the last 20 years. One more step in the direction of North Korea, nothing special,” says Kirillov.

The closure of the Finnish consulate in St. Petersburg still seems strange to Kirillov.

“By the way, it is really hard to imagine that there is no longer a Finnish consulate in St. Petersburg. It’s been here my whole life.”

For others for the residents of St. Petersburg, the actions were an expected step.

“This is a normal and expected step in our fight against the ‘entire West’,” says the 46-year-old Irina Krajeva.

Krajeva also says that she is already waiting for Finland’s countermeasures.

“I think that Finland will also come up with something new against the Russians in the near future. Most likely, this will happen immediately [Yhdysvaltain presidentti Joe] Biden’s after the visit”, says Krajeva.

The full names of all Russian interviewees are not published for security reasons. However, their identities are known to the department.