Diplomacy | Russia is closing Finland’s consulate general in St. Petersburg, President Niinistö confirms the information

According to the President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, a similar measure is being prepared with the chairmen of the governing parties.

Russia closes the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg and expels nine Finnish diplomats. The Russian state-owned news agencies Ria Novosti and Tass reported on the matter.

Finland’s ambassador to Moscow Antti Helanterä.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also invited the Finnish ambassador to Moscow Antti Helanterän for an interview, the media say.

Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marija Zakharova according to him, the interview is due to Finland’s “anti-Russian attitude”.

The permit for the activities of the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg expires on October 1. The persons to be deported are declared undesirable, Ria Novosti reports.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not confirm the information at this stage. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö however, told about it on Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

“The measures announced by Russia today are a harsh and asymmetrical response to Finland’s deportation decisions,” Niinistö writes. According to Niinistö, a similar measure is being prepared with the chairmen of the governing parties.

Niinistö says that the counterpart of the St. Petersburg Consulate General in Finland is the Russian Consulate General in Turku. Based on this, Finland’s measures could apply to the Russian Consulate General in Turku.

Also the foreign minister Elina Valtonen comment on it on Twitter. According to Valtonen, the measures announced by Russia on Thursday are an exaggerated response to Finland’s deportation decisions in June.

“A legal investigation is underway regarding the consulate of Åland. Finland will react,” Valtonen writes.

Deportees the number of Finnish diplomats is the same as the number of Russian diplomats expelled by Finland at the beginning of June.

The nine expelled Russian diplomats were engaged in intelligence activities, and their activities were considered to be in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The President of the Republic and key ministers of security policy outlined the matter in their joint meeting.

Russia announced immediately after Finland’s decision that it intended to respond in kind.