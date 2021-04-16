Diplomacy Peace to be negotiated in Whatsapp – Cybers Ambassador Janne Taalas to lead Ahtisaari CMI

Digital peace work is not an instrumental sport, but the addition of new means alongside the familiar. Janne Taalas will move from the position of Cybers Ambassador to the CEO of CMI.

In international There was a disgusting situation in the Afghanistan negotiations. It was May 2020, and the meeting at Whatsapp was just beginning. There were negotiators from several continents. Janne Taalas, Finland ‘s Special Representative for the Negotiations, was in Geneva.

Then the field disappeared from Taalas’ phone.

“I asked other Finns in the same room if they have a field. No one had. There was a roof renovation in the building, and the base station had been removed by the renovators. ”

The situation may sound familiar to many teleworkers during a coronavirus pandemic. But not everyone builds peace at work, even digitally.

“Another challenge in the negotiations is that discussions need to be going on more than one at a time: one’s own negotiations between the parties and then another joint discussion.”

If we are negotiating internationally on such big issues as war and peace, it seems like a pretty creepy idea if the trust required for the negotiations can only be compromised because someone sends an important Whatsapp message to the wrong discussion group.

“It hasn’t happened to me. But I know colleagues who have. ”

Janne Taalas is Finland’s Ambassador to Cybers. Last year, he pulled financial aid talks in Afghanistan alongside his own efforts. In early May, he will become CMI’s new CEO. At the same time, CMI becomes a foundation and gets a new name CMI – Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation.

President, Nobel Peaceist Martti Ahtisaari founded CMI 21 years ago. Now Taalas will become the head of an internationally large peace mediation organization of about one hundred people, with a turnover of about ten million euros. There is no harm in the boots of a cybers ambassador, as the CMI has just decided to put digital peace work and its development at the forefront of its work.

“Cyber ​​issues have sensitized to digital,” Taalas compares.

And teleworking has also been done at the Foreign Ministry because of the corona pandemic.

In April, Taalas will be in Rome, and an interview will be conducted in Teams. Actually, Taalas is on vacation, but his family lives in Rome. This is because Taalas was Finland’s ambassador to Rome in 2015–2019. Prior to that, he worked at the UN mission in New York.

A new job requires a stay in Finland, especially at the beginning.

“Working digitally is easy when the parties are already familiar. But starting a new one is harder. ”

UN has released a complete toolkit for digital mediation workers and guidelines. In August, CMI hired a project manager to develop the use of digital tools – these tools are called peace technology.

“Finland is in an excellent position internationally to promote the use of technologies. We have an exceptionally well-functioning partnership between the administration and the private sector and our own industry. ”

Peace technology is not as magical as it may sound. The UN toolkit describes various data collection, specification, and analytics software. Perhaps most surprising are blockchain technology, secure e-mail services, and virtual reality.

But we must not be mistaken in thinking that digital diplomacy and peace work are instrumental sports.

Janne Taalas gives an example of his own dissertation. It is reportedly “at least 30 years old”.

“I did my dissertation on the European negotiations of the 1940s and 1950s. At that time, a man named played an important role Jean Monnet. He wasn’t a literate, meaning a reading guy or hard to write, but he was a hard-working phone user. When he wanted something, he made contact by calling, which was still quite new in the negotiations. ”

“The use of the Monnet telephone was revolutionary for European integration.”

When Taalas started at the State Department in 1997, Mobile Phones were still a fairly new thing in the world. The Finnish negotiators could dig a shoe phone out of their bag, and things were taken care of by phone immediately.

“And now we’re discussing the use of Whatsapp, but still the president Sauli Niinistö recently spoke by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with the phone. Could Niinistö’s delicacy have been handled by sending a tweet, hardly? ”

At the same time, the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Greens) visited Tigray, Ethiopia, in the wake of the civil war, for the second time on behalf of the EU. Those meetings could not have been replaced by some webinar, Taalas says.

People encounter is perhaps impossible to replace at all. And there is no intention, but the old means of negotiation are still in use. New technologies complement the range, and for each situation you have to choose the one that is most suitable for the situation and the goal.

Follow another example, now from Afghanistan.

“The Afghan finance minister did not seem at all an approachable type at all. But talking about motoring broke the ice. In the end, he promised to take me for a ride around Afghanistan once peace is achieved. ”

The Secretary of the Treasury might not have felt relaxed at the Teams meeting. With some, the results come from going to the house and listening.

Janne Taalas, Finland’s Ambassador to Cybers and the new CEO of CMI, is in Rome, where his wife and two adult children live.­

Saman Janne Taalas sees the principle as the most important in CMI’s work.

“In New York, I met a lot of people, from guards to high-ranking diplomats, who had been hugely impressed by President Ahtisaari by meeting people as people without hierarchies. It may seem mundane to a Finn, but it is not so common in the world. ”

Enthusiasm creeps out.

“That encounter skill is Ahtisaari’s legacy. We try to face the person, hear his problem and jesate to solve it. ”

CMI is an independent, private operator. It does not choose a side. Of course, our own, Nordic and European values ​​are kept in mind and acted upon. But our own solutions should not be forced.

“It’s not our job to take our own stuff in the spirit that we also had such a problem 20 years ago and we solved it that way. Our job is to go on people’s terms and find solutions to their problems, with them. ”

CMI is better known internationally than in Finland. But Finland is not really CMI’s area of ​​operation, but its domicile. The organization hardly appears in the headlines about the wars that have ended and the peace agreements that have been made, but the work is much more.

“The vision of CMI and Ahtisaari that all conflicts can be resolved is really a pretty tough argument. But it is true. There is no such thing as something that could not always be alleviated. For example, that women would not be harassed. Or for the kids in the area to get to school. ”

But how was the 4g connection taken by the renovation men in the Afghanistan negotiations in 2020 resolved? Simply put, Janne Taalas rushed to another place to lead the negotiation.

This week also revealed that the United States and NATO are withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan by September. Perhaps soon the Afghan finance minister will deliver on his promise and take the CMI CEO on a ride.

Janne Taalas uses these applications most often

Word. “It’s open all the time.”

E-mail. “I am a boomer. Isn’t the hallmark of a boomer that there is no Instagram account. ”

Magazine applications. New York Times and Financial Times. My wife reportedly misses the rattle of a piece of paper, but I enjoy being able to browse them so conveniently and quickly from my iPad. ”

Whatsapp. “Family conversations are still on Whatsapp.”

Signal. “Professional discussions have actually moved completely here.”