Diplomacy | Mexico “suspended” its relations with the US and Canadian embassies

Diplomacy|The president is angered by foreign powers’ criticism of the reform of the Mexican judiciary.

of Mexico president Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Tuesday that his administration was “putting on hold” its relations with the United States and Canada. This was reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

The president emphasized that it is not about breaking or freezing diplomatic relations, but only about contacts with embassies and ambassadors.

López Obrador is angered that US and Canadian diplomats have criticized an ongoing reform that would put judicial appointments in Mexico up to referendums. In his opinion, it is an inappropriate interference in Mexico’s internal politics.

Reviewers consider the intended reform a threat to Mexico’s rule of law and democracy and believe it will provide too much influence to those in power. The United States and Canada warned that it could harm their trade relations with Mexico.

According to the defenders of the change, putting the appointment of judges in the hands of the people is, on the contrary, a democratic act and it eradicates corruption.

Mexico’s Congress is scheduled to begin debating the reform next week. López Obrador’s left-wing populist Morena ruling party and its allies have the required two-thirds majority in the lower house for constitutional changes, and only one representative in the upper house.