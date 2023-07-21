Diplomacy | Koran stalls have had dealings with the authorities in both Sweden and Iraq

Salwan Momika, who threatened to burn the Koran on Thursday, was politically active in his home country of Iraq.

in Stockholm kicked and trampled on the Koran in the demonstration he organized on Thursday Salwan Momika37, has shocked the Muslim community before.

Momika, who came to Sweden as an asylum seeker from Iraq, treated the Muslim holy book in a bad way last time at the end of June.

At that time, he stomped on the Koran, placed it on top of bacon slices, lit a few pages of the book he had torn off, slammed the book shut and kicked it like a football, reports news agency Reuters.

On Thursday, Momika threatened to burn the book, but in the end did not do so.

of the Koran On Thursday, people protesting against the defamation broke into the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström according to which Iraq violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations when it failed to protect the embassy. In turn, the Iraqi Prime Minister demanded that Sweden’s ambassador to Baghdad leave the country.

Several Muslim countries are condemned proceedings. He has also condemned them Turkeywhich has not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

Before after moving to Sweden, Momika was politically active in Iraq. Reuters describes the man’s political career as “fluctuating” based on social media.

According to the news agency, the man has connections to an armed Christian group that fought against the terrorist organization ISIS. Reuters says that the man was also arrested in Iraq.

Swedish newspaper Expressen by he is said to have belonged to the al-Hashed al-Shaabi group of Shiite Muslims, which has also fought against ISIS.

The man told Expressen that he was not part of the group.

Londoner Al-Araby Al-Jareed news website by Momika is an atheist whose political orientation has varied over the years.

According to Reuters, the man has expressed his desire to run for the Swedish parliament as a representative of the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party. According to the Sweden Democrats, Momika’s actions are not in line with the party’s policy.

Expressen reports that Sweden accepted Momika’s asylum application in April 2021. She claims to be a political refugee.

Expressen’s according to the report, the man had to deal with the Swedish police only two months after arriving in the country. In the summer of 2021, he was suspected of threatening a man who lived in the same apartment.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Momika had uttered death threats with a knife in her hand. The court sentenced him to 80 hours of community service.