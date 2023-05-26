Bayt.com, a website concerned with employment and labor relations, called on young people who are about to conduct job interviews not to rush to answer the traditional question about the expected salary, and to ask for a specific number without knowing what is going on in the mind of the person conducting the interview.

And the employment site advised young people to resort to diplomatic methods when answering this question, saying: “Throw the ball in the court of the interlocutor and tell him that you would like to know more about the responsibilities of the job that you will take over and the type of benefits that the company usually provides to people who work in the same profession and have a certificate.” the same education.”

He pointed out that if the interviewer insists on obtaining an answer, he can rely on the salary that the interviewee used to receive previously, as well as the salary that the occupants of this job usually receive.