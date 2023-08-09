Home page politics

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu believes in a diplomatic solution in Niger. © Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House/AP/dpa

How is the Ecowas international community reacting to the overthrow in the 26-million-inhabitant state of Niger? The current leader emphasizes diplomacy, but also leaves the military option on the table.

Niamey – Before the special summit of West African countries on the coup in Niger, neighboring Nigeria stressed the hope of a diplomatic solution. President Bola Tinubu believes diplomacy is “the best way forward” to resolve the crisis in Niger, his spokesman said. Nigeria’s head of state is currently chairman of the Ecowas confederation. His spokesman emphasized that this was “the consensus position of the Ecowas heads of state”. However, he added that “no options had been taken off the table”.

The confederation had threatened measures up to and including an invasion if the constitution of Niger is not restored. The Ecowas heads of state plan to meet in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Thursday to decide how to proceed.

On July 26, officers of the Presidential Guard in Niger ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. The commander of the elite unit, Abdourahamane Tiani, subsequently proclaimed himself the new ruler. Shortly after Tiani came to power, the putschists suspended the constitution and dissolved all constitutional institutions. The country of 26 million people was an important strategic ally of the West and the last democratically elected government inside the Sahel zone, which was overrun by Islamist terrorist groups.

The military junta recently refused entry to a negotiating mission planned for Tuesday by the United Nations, the Ecowas confederation and the African Union.

US insists on returning to constitutional order

The US government continues to hope for a diplomatic solution – but at the same time dampens expectations. There is still hope, but at the same time it is realistic, said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in Washington. “I recognize that this is a difficult situation and that the outcome is uncertain, but we are not prepared (…) to give up trying to achieve a return to democracy and constitutional order.”

Miller emphasized: “We are realistic about the situation on the ground. We have hope that the situation will reverse.” However, the outcome of the crisis is open and the situation is dynamic.

Mali and Burkina Faso appeal to UN Security Council

The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso have meanwhile called on the UN Security Council to prevent military action against the putschists in their neighboring country Niger. In Tuesday’s letter, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba addressed the United Nations’ most powerful body and the African Union.

In addition to the deterioration of the security situation with the increase and spread of terrorist groups, it is also important to prevent a humanitarian drama, the letter says. Both Mali and Burkina Faso are currently suspended from ECOWAS after coups and had clearly sided with the military rulers in Niger.

Military chiefs of the Ecowas countries presented a plan for a possible intervention last week. The French broadcaster RFI reported that the plans include a force of 25,000 soldiers. In addition to Nigeria, Benin, Senegal and the Ivory Coast had declared their readiness for military action. dpa