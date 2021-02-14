Diplomacy Haavisto for the Russian media: Finland is ready to host a meeting between Putin and Biden if necessary

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in St. Petersburg on Monday.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) says, according to Russian media, that Finland would be ready to host the Russian president if necessary Vladimir Putin and the President of the United States Joe Biden meeting.

“We are always ready to provide diplomatically good services,” Haavisto told the news agency Interfaxine and in an interview with other Russian media.

He did not raise the issue himself, but was asked about the theme.

“Of course we know there are other options, but Helsinki is always a good place to meet,” Haavisto said.

Also a news agency TASS tells about it. In Finland, the comments were reported earlier Evening News.

Haavisto travels on Monday to St. Petersburg to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovia. The meeting will receive an extraordinary amount of attention from recent events in Russia, especially the opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin because of the prison sentence.

Tensions over the meeting will also be exacerbated by the fact that the EU’s foreign policy leader Josep Borellin the recent meeting with Lavrov was considered a failure and widely criticized.

Helsinki served as a meeting place for President Putin and President Trump in the summer of 2018. Haavisto reminded the Russian media that last autumn the countries also negotiated arms restrictions in Helsinki.

“Both delegations were pleased to be able to provide a neutral place for negotiations,” Haavisto said.

The United States and Russia recently agreed that the New Start Treaty, which restricts strategic nuclear weapons, will be extended for five years.

Haavisto said on saturday to the Finnish mediathat he intends to raise the case of Navalny at his meeting in St. Petersburg and demand his release.

He said that he had paved the way for his visit by having an extraordinary amount of discussion with European colleagues and that he was trying to be calm about the meeting.