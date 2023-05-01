Diplomacy | Germany justifies the expulsion of Russian diplomats with the threat of espionage

Previously, Germany had not presented a justification for the expulsion of diplomats.

Germany justifies its expulsion of Russian diplomats in mid-April by the fact that it wanted to reduce the presence of the intelligence service in the country. The German Foreign Ministry says in its statement that the actions of the deported people were not in line with their diplomatic status.

The ministry says it has been in contact with Russia on the subject in recent weeks.

Previously Germany had not presented a justification for the expulsion of the diplomats. As a result of the decision, Russia announced similar expulsions in retaliation, and around 20 employees of the German embassy left Moscow on Monday.

According to the German security services, Russian espionage in Germany has increased significantly during the war in Ukraine. Already in the spring of last year, Germany expelled forty Russian diplomats, whom Germany considered a security threat.