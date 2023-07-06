Diplomacy | Former ambassador to Moscow on Russia’s actions: “This does not signal anything good about Russia’s intentions”

6.7. 20:52

Finland former ambassador to Moscow Hannu Himanen tells STT that he considers Russia’s announcement about the closure of the consulate general in St. Petersburg to be a very unfortunate turn of events.

“This does not send a good message about Russia’s intentions at the moment,” he said.

According to him, it would now be a natural action for Finland to close not only the consulate in Turku, but also the Russian consulate in Mariehamn as a separate action. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently investigating the legal status of the Åland consulate, which is based on an agreement signed with the Soviet Union in 1940.

Himanen According to Russia, the actions cannot be considered particularly surprising.

“For some time now, Russia’s clear effort to weaken diplomatic and consular relations, not only with Finland, but with many other EU and NATO countries, has been visible. Similar actions have been aimed at Sweden and Germany, among others.”

According to Himanen, the announcement of the closure of the consulate general in St. Petersburg and the expulsion of nine diplomats is completely in line with that. A recent example was seen in May, when Russia announced that it would close the Swedish Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

Russia has also limited the number of personnel in German embassies, schools and cultural institutes, after which Germany has announced that it will close Russian consulates in Germany.

After Russia’s announcement, Finland will only have an embassy in Moscow.

“When Russia has acted like this, it would be reasonable for Russia to only have an embassy in Helsinki. That would be the right reaction.”