In an interview with “CNN”, Julio Bitelli denied that the call to discuss relations between the countries was for retaliation

Brazilian ambassador to Argentina, Julio Bitelli, said that diplomacy between the countries remains normal, despite the friction between the presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Javier Milei.

Bitelli, who was called to Brasilia to assess how the government can maintain relations with the neighboring country despite differences, spoke about Argentine-Brazilian diplomacy in interview with CNN this Tuesday (16.Jul.2024).

When asked about the strained relationship between the heads of state, the ambassador stated that the relationship between Brazil and Argentina flows independently.

“A relationship between countries is more important than the relationship between people, between presidents […] There are important initiatives underway between Brazil and Argentina”, he stated.

Bitelli said Milei has different priorities than traditional diplomacy. The Argentine president has already broken with customs when he chose not to meet with heads of government on trips to Brazil, Spain and the United States.

Despite the disagreement between the presidents, the ambassador said that those responsible for the ministries in Brazil continue to have contact with the representatives in Argentina.

“There is great interest from the Brazilian private sector in being present in Argentina and great anticipation to see what the results of the drastic economic measures that are being taken will be.”, he explained.

The ambassador stated that his visit to Brazil is not intended to retaliate against the Argentine government, but rather to improve diplomacy between the countries. He returns to Buenos Aires on July 24.

Julio Bitelli denied that Lula has plans to meet with Milei or make a state visit to Argentina.The issue of presidents should not be forced. It will happen at some point when it has to happen, but the relationship cannot depend on it.”, he declared.

Tension between Lula and Milei

Although the summoning of ambassadors to their countries to provide clarifications is normally understood as retaliation, Itamaraty downplayed Bitelli’s visit.

Tensions between Lula and Milei escalated again at the end of June, when the Brazilian president said the libertarian should apologize for having spoken out “a lot of nonsense”. The Argentine denied and reiterated his accusation that the PT member is “corrupt”.

On July 7, Milei participated in the CPAC (Conservative and Action Policy Conference), held in Balneário Camboriú (SC). At the event, the Argentine president did not mention Lula. There was fear that he could make attacks and further worsen the relationship with the PT member.

CPAC in Brazil is organized by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and was attended by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). One day later, on July 8, Milei missed the Mercosur summit meeting held in Asunción, Paraguay. She claimed there was no space on her agenda. Lula attended the meeting and said that the Argentine leader’s absence was “nonsense”.