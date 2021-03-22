Diplomacy Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats

Bulgaria previously arrested six people on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Russia.

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats have been declared undesirable and given 72 hours to leave the country, according to the Foreign Ministry. Deportees are considered to have acted in violation of their diplomatic status.

The deportation decision was made just days after the arrest of six people suspected of spying on a Russian landing.

Three of those arrested, according to prosecutors, were Defense Ministry officials, one of whom is a former military force. He is currently responsible for the secret information of the Bulgarian Parliament.

Detainees are charged with passing secret information to a former intelligence officer who led the spy ring.