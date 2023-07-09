Diplomacy | British professor: Martti Ahtisaari made a “huge mistake” regarding Kosovo

Balkan expert James Ker-Lindsay suggests regional exchanges as a way to resolve the Kosovo issue.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in February 2008, but 15 years later UN membership is still just a dream for the country. Only about half of the world’s countries recognize Kosovo’s independence.

This year, the EU mediated the normalization agreement between Kosovo and Serbia, which could have opened the way for Kosovo to international organizations. However, the implementation of the agreement has not progressed, and in May there were clashes between Serbian residents and NATO forces in northern Kosovo.

“It [sopimus] is not progressing anywhere”, says the British expert on the Balkans James Ker-Lindsay for STT.

According to Ker-Lindsay, a decent solution could be found, but it would require all parties to come out of their shells.

London Ker-Lindsay, Visiting Professor at the School of Economics, emphasizes that there is no one to blame for the impasse, but that all parties have made mistakes during the peace process.

The West’s big mistake with Kosovo has been to try only to force Serbia to accept Kosovo’s independence, even though the matter was once handled in violation of international law.

According to Ker-Lindsay, Serbia’s mistake is to focus only on the wrongs that have happened since 1999 and not understand that granting independence to Kosovo when Yugoslavia broke up would always have been the most logical option.

In his opinion, the mistake of the Kosovans was their obsession with independence as quickly as possible instead of a more permanent solution.

Ker-Lindsay find one culprit also in Finland. Former president Martti Ahtisaari worked as a UN peace negotiator in Kosovo 2005–2008. After negotiations, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence.

“I think he handled the negotiations very poorly. He made a huge mistake in how he operated,” says Ker-Lindsay.

In Ker-Lindsay’s opinion, Ahtisaari should have brought an alternative to the table that would have eventually led to Kosovo’s independence but offered Serbia an opportunity to save face.

He raises South Sudan’s independence from Sudan as a model. The 2011 referendum on independence was preceded by a six-year period of autonomy.

A similar arrangement could have worked for Kosovo as well. However, Ahtisaari’s line from the beginning was that Kosovo should be given independence.

Ker-Lindsay says that she asked Ahtisaari why she didn’t offer the Serbs a face-saving option.

“He told me: they didn’t deserve it,” says Ker-Lindsay.

“Because he thought they didn’t deserve it, he has condemned everyone to live in this purgatory instead of looking for a workable solution.”

CMI, the conflict resolution organization founded by Ahtisaari, did not want to comment on the criticism of STT.

What then could you open the deadlock?

According to Ker-Lindsay, the most logical solution would be for Kosovo and Serbia to renegotiate their borders so that the Serb-majority areas of northern Kosovo would be transferred to Serbia and Kosovo would receive a few Albanian-majority areas from Serbia.

Britain and Germany in particular have opposed going down the path of regional changes, but behind the scenes, according to Ker-Lindsay, the idea has many supporters.

According to him, the Serbian leadership does understand that Kosovo has been lost permanently.

“And most importantly, they understand that losing it is for the best.”