Dr. Hamid Majoul Al-Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary General of the Arab Parliament for Children, in the presence of Dr. Salah Taher Al-Hajj, Vice President for Community Affairs, and Dr. Radi Al-Zubaidi, Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development at the University. During the meeting, opportunities for joint cooperation between the University of Sharjah and the Arab Parliament for the Child were discussed and discussed. It was also announced that the “Professional Diploma in the Arab Parliament for Children for Parliamentary Work Skills” program would be launched, which aims to raise the research and parliamentary capabilities of children, and is presented by the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development. At the University of Sharjah.

Dr. Hamid Al-Nuaimi, University President, welcomed this new and distinguished educational training program offered by the University of Sharjah through its Center for Continuing Education, and in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Arab Parliament for Children, who confirmed that it will contribute to the cultural and cognitive development of the participants in this diploma, and ultimately qualify them to be Integrated know-how in these fields. Ayman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for Children, considered that the Parliamentary Work Skills Diploma, which will be launched at the beginning of the current month of February, will be distinct and unique at the level of the Arab world in terms of its diversity and integration of knowledge and science.