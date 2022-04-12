This year, American DJs Diplo and Acraze will make an appearance at the Sensation dance event in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. MK, Oliver Heldens, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Franky Rizardo and Noizu are also on the line-up, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Sensation returns this year after five years. The popular parties stopped in 2017 because organizer ID&T wanted to ‘innovate’. The events were conceived in 2000 by ID&T founder Duncan Stutterheim. The celebrations attracted visitors from all over the world.

The White edition is perhaps the most famous Sensation party. All visitors had to be dressed in white. For many years there was also a Black edition for heavier dance music such as hardstyle and hard trance.

The upcoming edition of Sensation will take place on July 2. Ticket sales have already started.

