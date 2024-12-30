The diphalia It is a very rare congenital abnormality characterized by the fact that the man who suffers from it has two penises. The cause is found in the first month of gestation of the fetus due to a failure in the proper development of the genitals.

There are several variations. Complete diphalia is the least common. It is the one that has two glans independent of each other in two penile bodies that have full functionality separately. This anomaly often occurs together with more duplications, such as those of the kidneys, the intestines, or in some cases associated with the malformation produced by what is known as spina bifida.

Diphalia has three types:

– One is when there are two glans and a single urethra.

– Another is true diphalia, with two complete penises and two urethras.

– There is also pseudodiphaly, when one of the penises is empty.

Causes of diphalia

Malformation during the gestation period

The cause of this malformation is found in the first month of gestation of the fetus due to a failure at the time of the formation and initial development of the genitals.

Symptoms of diphalia

Existence of two penises

The symptoms are obvious: the abnormal presence of two penises.

Diagnosis of diphalia

Diagnostic imaging

Diphalia is detected during pregnancy through imaging methods.

Diphalia treatment and medication

Surgery in some cases

The only possible treatment in some cases is to resort to surgery, simple and when there are no other associated systemic malformations that prevent it.

Diphalia prevention

There is no prevention

As it is a very rare congenital malformation, there is no effective preventive method.