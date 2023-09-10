Dakar (Reuters)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said that 15-year-old Amara Diouf has become the youngest player to represent the Senegalese national team, after he participated in the match against Rwanda in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Diouf won the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer award at the beginning of this year, where he scored 5 goals, leading his country to the title, before joining coach Aliou Cisse’s team.

Diouf, captain of the U-17 national team, came on in the 70th minute of the 1-1 draw with Rwanda.

CAF said in a statement: “The first match for the young player, who impressed in Senegal’s star-studded squad, which qualified for the finals in Côte d’Ivoire to defend the African Cup of Nations title.”