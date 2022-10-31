Diosdado on the meeting between Petro and Maduro: “Welcome, president”

From Colombia, the visit of President Gustavo Petro to Venezuela on November 1 was announced. According to information released by that country, The president will hold a meeting with Nicolás Maduro this Tuesday in Caracas.

Given this, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, applauded the meeting and assured that it had already been planned, that only the date was missing.

“Let President Petro come, (…) had already set bilateral agendas, there are meetings, we have Bennedeti here, Plasencia in Bogotá. We are willing to collaborate with peace in Colombia,” said Cabello at the PSUV’s weekly press conference.

Cabello took the opportunity to invite dialogue and assured that there are many “pending things” because “neighboring presidents have not met for a long time.”

“Welcome President Petro, at any moment President Lula is going to come or Maduro is going there, imagine, a summit Petro, Lula, Maduro, imagine, it is going to give a crowd hives,” insisted Cabello.

So far on the Venezuelan side no details of the meeting are known.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS