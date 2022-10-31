Diosdado on the meeting between Petro and Maduro: “Welcome, president”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Diosdado Cabello congratulated Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez.
Diosdado Cabello congratulated Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez.
Chavismo proposes a meeting between Maduro, Petro and Lula. They ensure that they work in dialogue.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 31, 2022, 02:18 PM
From Colombia, the visit of President Gustavo Petro to Venezuela on November 1 was announced. According to information released by that country, The president will hold a meeting with Nicolás Maduro this Tuesday in Caracas.
(Also read: Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro meet tomorrow)
Given this, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, applauded the meeting and assured that it had already been planned, that only the date was missing.
“Let President Petro come, (…) had already set bilateral agendas, there are meetings, we have Bennedeti here, Plasencia in Bogotá. We are willing to collaborate with peace in Colombia,” said Cabello at the PSUV’s weekly press conference.
Cabello took the opportunity to invite dialogue and assured that there are many “pending things” because “neighboring presidents have not met for a long time.”
“Welcome President Petro, at any moment President Lula is going to come or Maduro is going there, imagine, a summit Petro, Lula, Maduro, imagine, it is going to give a crowd hives,” insisted Cabello.
So far on the Venezuelan side no details of the meeting are known.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
October 31, 2022, 02:18 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Diosdado #meeting #Petro #Maduro #president
Leave a Reply