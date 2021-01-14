Diosdado Gaitan Castro surprised all his followers by announcing that he will run as a candidate for the Congress in the 2021 elections.

This Thursday, January 14, through his official account Facebook, the folk singer and songwriter revealed that he made this decision due to the difficult situation Peru is facing due to the pandemic.

In addition, the interpreter of “You are going to cry” He asked his followers to give him the opportunity to occupy their roofs, in order to offer his music and make his political proposals known to the people.

“Dear friends, these are hard and painful times. Let me carry my song and rejoice your soul. I ask you to lend me your rooftop in Lima to share our music and my proposals, ”he wrote.

Diosdado Gaitan Castro accompanied its publication in Facebook with the hashtags #CantemosJuntos # PrivadomeTuAzotea # DiosdadoGaitánCastro # P11 # PodemosPerú.

Upon learning of the candidacy, the fans were divided: while some congratulated the singer’s nomination, others lamented his foray into the politics.

“Your application is super timely, I hope you get to Congress”, “Diosdado, good day, good luck, our people will support you. As a good citizen, you have every right to run for congressman, my friend “,” Do not get involved in politics, music does not stain, luck “, It does not work, dedicate yourself to sing, what you know”, were some of the comments they sent him.

It should be noted that, in previous years, popular figures such as Lucía De La Cruz, Carlos Álvarez or Ricardo Morán expressed their wishes to reach Congress; however, many of them declined before the elections took place.

