Despite the fact that the cases of coronavirus throughout Peru have risen exponentially, vaccination against this virus has caused the restrictions imposed by the Government to begin to relax. This has generated that the artists can once again offer concerts with the public, as will be the case with Diosdado Gaitán Castro and Daniel Lazo.

The Andean music singer and the winner of La voz Perú in 2013 will make his first open presentation of this 2022, which will be prior to Valentine’s Day. As you remember, both performers usually sing about love, since in their extensive repertoire we can find romantic themes.

Diosdado Gaitán Castro and Daniel Lazo happy to announce the first concert of 2022

Both Diosdado Gaitán Castro and Daniel Lazo were very happy to meet their audience again. However, national artists are not entirely satisfied with the capacity provided. Even so, they indicated that they will be respectful of the measures.

Daniel Lazo established himself as the winner of La voz 2013. Photo: diffusion

“We are very excited to share the stage, to be able to sing duet songs and offer other surprises in this concert that will allow us to resume contact with the public, although not in the amount that we would have liked because we have to respect the capacity limits, but this it does not diminish our desire to offer the best that night”, they indicated.

The concert will take place next Friday, February 4 at the Bianca Convention Center in Barranco and tickets are already available on the Teleticket website.

Diosdado Gaitán Castro and Gianfranco Bustíos offered a concert together

On December 5, 2021, the winner of La voz kids Gianfranco Bustíos and Diosdado Gaitán Castro also gave a concert at the Bianca de Barraco Convention Center. This shows that the small artist is already rubbing shoulders with the great national singers due to his triumph in the Latina program.