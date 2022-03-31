Friday, April 1, 2022
Diosdado Cabello to Francia Márquez: “God take care of her and nothing happens to her”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World
God given hair

Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Photo:

Miguel Gutierrez / EFE

Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Cabello accused the government of Iván Duque of having links with paramilitaries.

In Venezuela, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, referred to the complaints made by the candidate for the vice presidency of ColombiaFrancia Márquez, about death threats against her.

for hair, It is “very sad” that a candidate faces threats from this type of “armed groups linked to the government, which are paramilitaries.” He also assured that those who make the threats are linked to the Colombian government.

“The world knows, Colombia knows that the paramilitaries work with the government of Iván Duque,” said Cabello on his television program “Con el mazo giving.” He also said that the paramilitaries were associated with previous administrations, including those of Juan Manuel Santos, Ávaro Uribe and Andrés Pastrana. “Associates those four presidents of paramilitarism.”

The also deputy of the National Assembly elected in 2020 said that Márquez had been one of the “surprises” of the vote, beating other candidates of the Historical Pact. “They threaten Mrs. Francia Márquez, God take care of her and nothing happens to her, that they are not going to commit something crazy,” she said.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

