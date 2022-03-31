Diosdado Cabello to Francia Márquez: “God take care of her and nothing happens to her”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
Miguel Gutierrez / EFE
Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
Cabello accused the government of Iván Duque of having links with paramilitaries.
March 31, 2022, 09:54 AM
In Venezuela, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, referred to the complaints made by the candidate for the vice presidency of ColombiaFrancia Márquez, about death threats against her.
(Also read: “Petro is not our candidate”: Diosdado Cabello)
for hair, It is “very sad” that a candidate faces threats from this type of “armed groups linked to the government, which are paramilitaries.” He also assured that those who make the threats are linked to the Colombian government.
“The world knows, Colombia knows that the paramilitaries work with the government of Iván Duque,” said Cabello on his television program “Con el mazo giving.” He also said that the paramilitaries were associated with previous administrations, including those of Juan Manuel Santos, Ávaro Uribe and Andrés Pastrana. “Associates those four presidents of paramilitarism.”
Slander, racist demonstrations are not enough, but in less than a month they have threatened me with death twice, along with other social leaders
Mr. president @IvanDuque I ask you to guarantee my physical integrity, that of my family and the leaders mentioned here. pic.twitter.com/VhcabXqsdM
– Francia Márquez Mina (@FranciaMarquezM) March 27, 2022
The also deputy of the National Assembly elected in 2020 said that Márquez had been one of the “surprises” of the vote, beating other candidates of the Historical Pact. “They threaten Mrs. Francia Márquez, God take care of her and nothing happens to her, that they are not going to commit something crazy,” she said.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
Woman unsheathed a pistol to keep Morat’s ramrod
‘Maduro’s regime participates in drug trafficking activities’: Southern Command
