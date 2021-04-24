Miguel Henrique Otero (Director of the newspaper El Nacional)

Since last April 16, the day the Supreme Court issued the ruling ordering El Nacional to pay the absurd amount, beyond all legal and financial logic, of more than 13 million dollars for a crime that it has not committed, I have received Hundreds of calls, emails and messages on WhatsApp, carriers of concern and solidarity.

Presidents and former presidents, parliamentarians from various countries, senior executives of multilateral organizations and entities that defend Human Rights, political leaders from several Latin American countries, journalists and media executives, in addition to giving us stimulating expressions of support and recognition to El Nacional workers and journalists have been insistent on the same basic question: what is happening with Diosdado Cabello? What explains his anger, his constant and undisguised dislike?

All power with a totalitarian vocation is based on the practice and projection of terror. To maintain itself, the dictatorship develops practices whose objective is to generate, among citizens, a permanent and intense state of fear. Organisms are created or existing ones are perverted, so that they persecute, arrest, torture and murder those who oppose them.

Terror, historically, has made alternative and combined use of verbal and physical violence, the courts and propaganda. But it is not enough that there are police or paramilitary structures that act outside the law: we need the man-terror, the one who gives the orders, the one who threatens, the one responsible for ensuring that no one forgets that power can do everything, if so. want.

Saving the historical distances and the characteristics of each process, Diosdado Cabello is the current and Chavista version of the Lavrenti Beria of Stalinism, of the Arturo Boccheti of the Mussolini regime, of the Gheorghe Pintilie de la Securitate de Ceaucescu: the man in charge of imparting, of radiate terror. Like Heinrich Himmler, who published photographs in which he appeared with his wife and daughter in the courtyard of his house, Cabello circulates family portraits on social networks, in which he appears as a placid and harmless man.

I do not think it is prudent to speculate for the psychological, biographical, and political reasons that have led Cabello to occupy that specific role, that perverse role in the Venezuelan public space, which consists of brooding hatred; issue an incalculable range of falsehoods, accusations and accusations; utter insults without limitation; threaten left and right, from his program Con el mazo giving.

In recent months, perhaps since the end of 2020, an analysis has been repeated, which maintains that Diosdado Cabello has lost power in recent times, at the hands of Jorge Rodríguez and the whisperers around him. This statement is doubtful to me: a man who has on his board files from the TSJ, DGCIM, FAES, SEBIN, FANB, SENIAT, governorships, mayoralties, basic companies and more, is not a man of weakened power, but a very powerful factor, proprietor , in addition, a statute of impunity, probably unique in the framework of the Madurista regime.

There was a short time, in which well-informed people, businessmen and politicians, insisted that Cabello was a reasonable person, who opposed extremism. I am talking about the period in which he served as president of CONATEL -1999 to 2001-.

Whether he concealed or not is irrelevant today: that was the image he produced among some of his interlocutors. The question that must be asked, what happened so that Cabello brutalized, assumed as the face of the spiteful and fierce of now, became the man-hate, the man-terror of the regime now headed by Maduro?

With the mallet giving, it must be a unique case on the planet: a weekly fixed program, on state television, where an extremely powerful man exhibits his power, staging his ‘I do and say whatever I want’, vilify uncontrollably, accuse without Fundamentally, he brings hundreds of soldiers to his scene to applaud and chant him, while, inseparable from his obsessions, with a precarious and procacious language, he attacks, denigrates and humiliates.

Over the years, Chávez, Maduro, Cabello and other spokesmen for the regime, time and again, have uttered grievances, bizarre inventions and nonsense, against me, against our professionals and against El Nacional. They have sent all possible inspections and also hordes that have thrown excrement against our headquarters.

They have taken us to court. They have forbidden our journalists access to press conferences and informational events. We have been hacked and blocked, we have been pushed into exile. They closed our access to the import of reels of paper, so that we could not continue printing our newspaper.

They have fiercely persecuted us, just as they have done with other media, with political parties and NGOs, with companies and with thousands and thousands of citizens, especially those who have expressed their desire for a life of dignity and under a regime of freedom.

Terror-man, hate-man and his regime have tried everything. And now it goes through our headquarters and the press. But I have to announce something: whatever they do, we will continue. It will not be their hatred that ends our journey.