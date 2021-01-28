Diosdado Cabello, the right hand and strong man of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, spoke on his TV program about the case of the young Venezuelan who was raped by her boss on the first day of work in Buenos Aires to launch a criticism of the agreements between the Government of Alberto Fernández and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

After questioning the role of the judge in the case, whom he accused of being “an accomplice of murderers and misogynists,” Cabello demanded the intervention of the Government.

“There in Argentina, a Venezuelan. I hope that the Argentine Government and the Argentine Justice can fulfill the role that corresponds to them and do not prevent it from the treaties with the IMF “, said the official.

Referring to the case, Cabello pointed out that “a Venezuelan girl, a migrant in Argentina, went to a job interview and was drugged and raped. She managed to notify her mother and her family. They caught the guy in flagrante delicto and released him because has no record. ”

And he pointed out against the judge in the case: “Karina Zucconi’s name has a history as an accomplice of murderers and misogynists. She already did it in the case of Marianela Rago,” said Cabello.

Cabello chose the show she hosts and it’s called With the mallet giving, which is issued by VTV Channel 8, to insist are his criticisms of the Argentine government and President Alberto Fernández. The questions are not new.

A little over a month ago, and after the Mercosur summit that took place virtually, he called Fernández “lukewarm” and “playing crazy.”

“Alberto Fernandez has delicate skin, I am fortunately free, Mr. Fernandez. It is sad that in a scenario where Venezuela and Argentina went together, now the lukewarmness gives way to walk apart, “he launched from that same program.

And he added: “To the president of Argentina He does not like to be called lukewarm, but he does like to be crazy when they call Venezuela a dictatorship and its foreign minister (Felipe Solá) whenever he can, he declares against Venezuela. They know that there is no dictatorship here, a president won here like he won there and we demand respect. “