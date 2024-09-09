Venezuelan Interior Minister and First Vice President of the United Socialist Party (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, assured this Monday that the opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia He left the country “fleeing” from María Corina Machado and the right.

“Mr. Gonzalez did it (leave the country) and did not tell anyone in the opposition. (…) If González Urrutia was fleeing from anyone, it was the right, from María Corina, from fascism, not from the Government,” the Chavista leader said in a press conference broadcast by the state channel VTV.

Opposition candidate Edmundo González. Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Cabello said that González Urrutia left Venezuela “calm” and “very relaxed,” something that the opposition leader denied over the weekend when he denounced in an audio recording that his departure from Caracas “was surrounded” by “pressure, coercion and threats.”

I think he wanted that plane to take off quickly because this lady (Machado) could arrive with her crazy things.

“He left with his wife, calmly. In fact, one might think that he was even happy. (…) He was very relaxed. I think he wanted that plane to take off quickly because this lady (Machado) could arrive with her crazy things,” said the Chavista.

And he added: “If anyone was going to harm that man, and he was clear about it, it was the extremist sectors of María Corina Machado. María Corina’s terrorism. He left voluntarily. Nobody forced him.”

Opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia left Venezuela on Saturday and arrived in Spain at 4 p.m. local time, where he will receive asylum. after being the victim of political and judicial persecution following the presidential elections of July 28, whose official victory was awarded by the National Electoral Council (CNE) to Nicolás Maduro.

More than a month after the vote, however, the CNE has still not published the minutes of the election, while the opposition has created a website with copies of the minutes supporting its claim that González Urrutia won by a wide margin over Maduro.

Cabello said on Monday that the main reason why González Urrutia left was “because he did not win” the presidential elections.

The anti-Chavez activist left Venezuela on a Spanish Air Force plane after receiving a safe-conduct pass that the government of Nicolás Maduro granted him, according to the executive, “for the sake of political peace and tranquility.”

Before leaving, González Urrutia, who had been in hiding since July 30, spent time in the Dutch embassy in Caracas before moving to the Spanish embassy on September 5.

File photo taken on July 24, 2024 of former Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. (File Photo) Photo:EFE

The opposition leader was wanted by the Venezuelan justice system, also accused of serving Chavismo, for the dissemination of copies of the electoral records.

A court with jurisdiction over terrorism ordered his arrest on September 2, on charges including “disobedience of laws,” “conspiracy”, “usurpation of functions” and “sabotage” after failing to appear at three summonses.

This Sunday, González Urrutia said that she will continue “the fight to achieve freedom and the recovery of democracy in Venezuela,” a proposal shared by Machado, who said that she will continue fighting from Venezuela while the opposition will do so “from outside.”